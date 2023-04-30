We have a few days left of early voting, which ends May 2, for the El Paso city charter election. Election Day is May 6, and you can vote at any polling location.
In March, the executive committee of the El Paso County Republican Party passed a resolution to oppose Prop K, also known as the climate charter.
The Republican Party reviewed and respects the findings of studies conducted by the El Paso Chamber, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, city of El Paso and other organizations in the campaign against Prop K. These studies show the passage of Prop K would detrimentally impact the working class of El Paso, lead to job losses, shut down businesses and create a need to raise taxes. Cost estimates reveal Prop K could cost the city of El Paso $155 million to implement. Municipalizing a portion of El Paso Electric would cost up to $8 billion. The Sunrise Movement, creators of Prop K, want to force us to end the fossil fuel industry, lose 170,000 El Paso jobs, install solar panels on both new and retrofitted buildings, create a new city climate department for an “environmentally sustainable future” and ban the use of city water for fossil fuel industry activities.
This is being proposed in the name of climate justice. Several city leaders, our congressional representatives and our Texas land commissioner have publicly opposed Prop K. We encourage all registered voters in the city of El Paso to vote against Prop K.
Lupe De La O, chair, El Paso County Republican Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.