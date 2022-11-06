Letters: On the ballot Nov 6, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As is my custom at election time, I offer you the following candidates whom I believe are worthy of your support in the various contested statewide and local judicial races on the Nov. 8 ballot:• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehmann (R)• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle (R) • Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Evan Young (R)• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Scott Walker (R)• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure III (R)• Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2: Lisa Soto (D) or Jeff Alley (R) • Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7: Humberto “Beto” Enriquez (D)Election Day is Tuesday.– Stuart R. SchwartzEl Paso attorneyLetters to the editor should be emailed to news@elpasoinc.com. Please include your name and address. All letters are subject to editing and should be civil and concise, 150 words or less. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Judge Law Linguistics Election Day Letter Attorney Court Of Criminal Appeals Address Ballot Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGreta Van Fleet ready to rock Haskins CenterLead prosecutor abruptly withdraws from Walmart shooting caseEl Paso Inc. launches Emerging Women of Impact, invests in the region’s high school studentsCounty proclaims El Paso as the Veterans Capital of the United States; Names U.S. Army veteran Dave Garcia ambassadorGet your cosplay ready: El Paso’s AnimeFest Nov. 5Senior veterans ready to battle on the softball fieldWhispers: Inside plans for The PavilionEl Paso Chamber announces 2023 boardEl Paso County celebrates Veterans Capital of the U.S.A.‘Sanditon’ Season 3: PBS Unveils Charlotte Heywood’s Return & Sets Premiere (PHOTOS) Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence Brooklyn Nets owners start program for minority-led startups IntegriChain GTN Expert to Speak at Informa's Pharma | BioTech GTN Summit What makes someone Indigenous? Before you vote for a senator, here are some facts about what they actually do What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented How a divided America, including the 15% who are 'MAGA Republicans,' splits on QAnon, racism and armed patrols at polling places
