Re: "Words to Love and Hate" by Robert Gray, Jan. 8-14, 2023 page 7A:
I loved your “Words to love and hate” column. I’ve even heard weathercasters say, “currently right now.” There is one who also insists on calling Mattress Firm the Mattress Firm. And, don’t get me started on other unnecessary or incorrect words used in TV reports like “police have returned back to the scene,” the road is “closed down” and, similarly, “the road has opened back up.”
One of my other favorites is “the game is tied up.” And, why do reporters add the word “now” at the beginning of many sentences like “now it appears,” or “now, we’re not yet sure how the fire started.”
Finally, why do nearly all reports have to end with, “We’ll keep you updated on air and online?” I could go on and on. Keep up the good work.
- Gary Munday
Westside
Robert, thank you for the opportunity for me to “reach out” to you and express my displeasure in being “reached out to.” I am so tired of hearing those words! What happened to calling, talking to or contacting?
If you reach out to me to acknowledge my email; I will reach out to you and twist your arm until it hurts. Lol.
Thanks for all you do with the El Paso Inc. It is still the only bona fide newspaper in El Paso. A subscriber since the beginning!
