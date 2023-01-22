Re: “The border as political theater” by Jerry Pacheco, Jan. 15-21, 2023, page 1C:
I agree completely with Jerry Pacheco’s assessment of the current border situation and the government response to it as “political theater.”
He says, “Americans need to demand that our representatives in Washington, D.C., cut out the politics and directly address this issue. This is the only way change is going to happen.”
My question is “How do we make this demand?” We call, we write, we demonstrate, and every two years we vote for the people we hope will make this change happen. To no avail. What now?
Vona Van Cleef
West Central
Water rate fairness
Re: “Water utility rejects fee, water bills going up” by Sara Sanchez, Jan. 15-21, 2023, page 3A.
According to the American Water Works Association, “fair and equitable rates,” also called “cost-of-service-based rates,” cause “each customer to pay his or her cost share of the service without being subsidized by other customers or subsidizing other customers.” The Public Service Board claims to be a cost-of-service government agency. They are not. They subsidize landowners and developers.
Landowners and developers argue that subsidies make homes more affordable. Please consider how the money would flow if subsidies made homes more affordable.
1) Water customers pay for the subsidy when they pay their water bill.
2) The PSB passes the subsidy on to landowners and developers.
3) The landowners and developers pass the subsidy on to homebuilders.
4) Homebuilders pass the subsidy on to homebuyers.
Unfortunately, homebuilders do not pass the subsidy on to the homebuyer. New homes are sold at market price. The price is not dependent upon subsidies. PSB subsidies reduce the cost and increase the profit of landowners and developers. The PSB uses the subsidy to provide water and sewer service to desert land that is otherwise marginal. The landowner, not the new homeowner, receives the benefit.
Buy some desert land and get the PSB to bring in water and sewer. You get rich overnight.
