Re: “From the publisher” by Secret Wherrett, Jan. 22-28, 2023 page 7A:
Thank you so much for your article on gas stoves, which I totally agree. We used to own an all-electric home in Oklahoma when my children were born. Needless to say, my daughter developed severe asthma when we lived there, my son on the other hand did not. Our electric bill was more than our mortgage payment, and the house never seemed to get warm no matter how well the home was insulated.
As for cooking on the electric stove you described it perfectly. There’s much to be said for gas versus electric. It’s certainly a personal preference.
Unfortunately, my present home has an electric stove and like you, I miss my tortillas warmed up over the gas stove grill, and that is not all I miss about a gas stove.
But I tend to think we have more serious issues to consider then gas versus electric. By the way, my gas bill has skyrocketed but so has my electric and water bills.
- Irma Lackey
Las Cruces
My wife and I used an Airbnb for a getaway to Charleston, S.C., last spring. The setup had an induction cooktop that was portable, free standing on a countertop. It worked so well we placed it on our wish list should we get a snowbird location here in El Paso.
Our daughter and her husband in El Paso bought a house with a 16-by-20-foot casita in the backyard. We love to remodel and have been blessed with ability to DIY. We installed a Murphy bed so we have living space when the bed is up. We created a kitchen in the room, sink, countertop, storage and, yes, an induction cooktop. We love it. Thanks for your article.
- Doug and Terri Lindsey
Cielo Vista
Excellent and extremely entertaining from the publisher article this week.
I also am a gas person, that is oven and grill wise.
You ran out of space, but I am sure you intended to address the issue concerning a microwave oven with combo air fryer etc…
My wife and I also bought a fixer-upper that was built in 1970. We are still removing the remnants of avocado green, burnt orange and harvest gold colors. The shag carpet went first. Hopefully, yours was not a two-story!
