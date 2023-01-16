Re: “Is there a plan for Duranguito?” by Sara Sanchez, Jan. 8-14, 2023 page 7A:
The answer to the headline “Is there a plan for Duranguito?” is “Yes, there is!” It is outlined in the $800,000 feasibility study presented to City Council at the opening of the Jan. 3 meeting and is online at www.elev8ep.com/calendar-events-mpc. Boy is it exciting! With the $153 million in available bond money, every historic building can be restored so that “Duranguito” regains a neighborhood feel, with open spaces and an indoor-outdoor concert venue that seats 8,000.
The weirdest thing is that the people who have fought for “Duranguito” have now abandoned it, saying the money cannot be spent there, but must be “repurposed” elsewhere. We need not accept their unreasoning. Check out the website to see which option you like, then let Mayor Oscar Leeser know.
- Adair Margo,
fomer El Paso first lady
Claudia Rodriguez,
former Eastside
representative
Re: “Letters” by Octavio Gomez, Jan. 8-14, 2023 page 6A:
We are writing in response to the recent letter by Octavio Gomez, who singles out Max Grossman and J.P. Bryan as responsible for preventing the construction of an arena in Duranguito. Gomez is in denial that the majority of El Pasoans oppose demolishing Duranguito for an entertainment venue and reject the city narrative that seeks to disappear its history and erase the role the fronterizo community has played in its defense.
The project is opposed by the residents of the barrio, who have been living under siege since 2006, when Duranguito was first targeted for demolition by the city and the Paso del Norte Group. It is opposed by Paso del Sur, a grassroots organization that created an alternative community-generated plan for the rebirth of the neighborhood. It is opposed by the Community First Coalition, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Texas and the City’s Historic Landmark Commission. It is opposed by El Paso County, which nominated Duranguito to the National Register of Historic Places. It is opposed by more than 4,000 El Pasoans who signed two petitions organized by Paso del Sur to save the barrio. This election has clearly shown it is opposed by the voters at large.
