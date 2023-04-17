A missed opportunity
Re: “One-on-one with Pete Buttigieg” by Robert Gray, April 9-15, 2023, page 1A:
It was too bad that El Paso lost an opportunity with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to have a more inclusive briefing on the needs greater to the region. Instead, as has happened too often, the special projects that steal those precious dollars I fought for years to bring to El Paso and the entire state were put at the top of the agenda.
The briefing from the mobility coalition was given by a person who pushed a faulted streetcar plan instead of a well thought out wider usage plan. The streetcars lose millions and will never recover.
These are the same people who pushed for toll roads – one was legislatively removed, and the other still waits in the wings.
Why no toll yet? At this point in time, it would operate at a loss. The state is willing to negotiate a possible no-toll future, but we are sitting on our hands for the hopes to one day toll and use that money to create debt for more special projects. The questionable financing and possible tax fines for this ill-conceived project haunts us at a state level too.
The deck park is coming if those few who control the votes want it, simple as that. But, in the meantime, the people struggling to get to and from work east of Joe Battle will stay in gridlock and the diversion of trucks off I-10 through the Anthony Gap will keep getting delayed.
– Joe Pickett / Former chairman,
Texas House Transportation Committee
Charter election
I recently read that San Antonio is facing a situation like El Paso – the use/abuse of the citizen petition process by anyone with a clipboard and a vaguely worded petition that can bypass established local political processes. San Antonio faces a “Justice Charter Amendment” while El Paso faces a “Climate Charter Amendment.” Both were initiated by forces outside of the respective local communities.
If passed, El Paso’s Prop F would lowers the threshold to affect legislation by petition.
I see similarities to the eminent domain issue Texas addressed post Kelo v. New London Connecticut. Texas immediately reacted to Kelo by holding a special session that tightened up the use of eminent domain, limiting governments’ use of this tool.
While the two issues are legal and necessary, I fear they become the norm, rather than a last resort. If not, why bother to elect representatives if they are constantly bypassed by a petition process?
Texas should review the petition process to see what concerns and changes may be warranted.
I believe in our political process and spent time in the military defending the tenets of a democratic society. Any efforts to undermine the process are unacceptable.
- Michael Bray / Westside
We want to send a strong message that we are concerned and angry about these radical groups that caught El Paso by surprise and initiated this expensive Prop K, which has a tremendous cost and will affect our veterans and seniors and the quality of life in our community. You have just woken up a sleeping giant.
We urge all our veteran brothers and sisters, family members and citizens of El Paso to join in opposing this radical initiative. Please come out and vote no to Prop K in the May 6 election.
We are in danger of higher property Taxes, the loss of 170,000 jobs and businesses closing or leaving town. The charter would ban the use of city water for fossil fuel industry activities outside of the city limits, threatening our utility, El Paso Electric, and oil company, Marathon, where veterans and civilians are employed and may be at risk of losing their jobs.
These radical groups want to turn El Paso into a ghost town.
I want to thank the Consumer Energy Alliance for your tremendous support on this matter, spreading the words to all of us.
- David Garcia - Ambassador,El Paso County Veterans Capital / Roberto Garza, President, United American Veteran Organization
Strengthen education
As a business owner in Texas, I believe in the importance of a strong education system. Our workforce depends on well-prepared graduates who are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the current economy.
That’s why investing in high-quality instructional materials is essential to the success of our students and our state. They provide a foundational resource that ensures our students access to rigorous, grade-level content.
Business owners across the state will tell you we need well-educated employees who are critical thinkers and can adapt to new technologies and trends. By ensuring students are learning grade-level content, we are better preparing our future employees for college and their careers.
I urge our elected officials to support SB 2565 and HB 1605 in order to build a strong foundation for every student’s future and improve our state’s future workforce.
- Dan Olivas / Westside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.