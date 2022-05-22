Editor’s note: Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review is published monthly by the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness at the University of Texas at El Paso. Below are three key takeaways from the March report.
Employment
Total non-farm employment increased in March 2022 on a year-over-year basis in El Paso (8,200 jobs or 2.6%), Las Cruces (4,700 jobs or 6.6%) and Juárez (24,800 jobs or 5.2%)
On a monthly basis, non-farm employment across the Paso del Norte region increased marginally in March, with El Paso adding 100 jobs (0.03%), Las Cruces adding 300 jobs (0.4%) and Juárez adding 3,200 jobs (0.6%).
Bankruptcies
Total bankruptcy filings in El Paso dropped during the January to April 2022 period by 23 cases (-6.6%) on a year-over-year basis.
With 326 bankruptcy filings in the first four months of 2022, total bankruptcy filings in El paso County remain below levels from 2019, 2020 and 2021.
There were 86 bankruptcy filings in April of 2022 in El Paso, four fewer filings (-4.4%) on a month-to-month basis.
Trade
Total trade during the first three months of 2022 among the top 10 ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border was $154.1 billion, an increase of $20.3 billion (15.2%) over the previous year.
Imports through the top six ports along the border reached $81.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This is a year-over-year increase of $11.3 billion (16.1%) when compared to 2021.
Exports reached a total of $52.6 billion across the top six ports, an increase of $6.5 billion (14.1%) in a year-over-year comparison with the first quarter of 2021.
The full report is online at www.utep.edu/hunt-institute, under the “Newsletter” tab.
