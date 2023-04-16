Re: “One-on-one with Pete Buttigieg” by Robert Gray, April 9-15, 2023, page 1A:
It was too bad that El Paso lost an opportunity with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to have a more inclusive briefing on the needs greater to the region. Instead, as has happened too often, the special projects that steal those precious dollars I fought for years to bring to El Paso and the entire state were put at the top of the agenda.
The briefing from the mobility coalition was given by a person who pushed a faulted streetcar plan instead of a well thought out wider usage plan. The streetcars lose millions and will never recover.
These are the same people who pushed for toll roads – one was legislatively removed, and the other still waits in the wings.
Why no toll yet? At this point in time, it would operate at a loss. The state is willing to negotiate a possible no-toll future, but we are sitting on our hands for the hopes to one day toll and use that money to create debt for more special projects. The questionable financing and possible tax fines for this ill-conceived project haunts us at a state level too.
The deck park is coming if those few who control the votes want it, simple as that. But, in the meantime, the people struggling to get to and from work east of Joe Battle will stay in gridlock and the diversion of trucks off I-10 through the Anthony Gap will keep getting delayed.
