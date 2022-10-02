Every fall, court appointed special advocates, known as CASA volunteers, start picking up the phone to call teachers. Their mission will be to advocate for the classroom’s most vulnerable students: young people who are in the custody of the state after being removed from their homes due to allegations of abuse or neglect.
There are roughly 16,000 school-aged students across Texas in foster care and around 200 in the El Paso region at any point in time. Each has a unique situation, but they all have one thing in common: The experience of foster care will likely take a huge toll on their academic achievement, and they will need extra support from the community.
At CASA of El Paso, volunteers served 612 children last year. The program needs new volunteers to serve children in foster care who do not have a CASA.
Students placed in foster care often have to move to a new school suddenly, away from the people and places they know. For each school move, researchers estimate that young people lose four to six months of academic growth and educational attainment. Only 1.5% of students who have aged out of foster care in Texas go on to obtain a bachelor’s degree, despite the fact that state college tuition is free for them via the DFPS State College Tuition Waiver.
Although Child Protective Services policy requires that all students in foster care attend school, only 63% of students in foster care graduate from high school in Texas. This graduation rate is lower than that of students experiencing homelessness, which is 80%, according to a study by the Texas Education Agency.
The good people of Texas have the power to improve these abysmal statistics. Each young person in foster care deserves an advocate who prioritizes their education and protects their right to learn. Caring adults can do so by training to become a CASA volunteer.
CASA volunteers are community members who choose to go through training to advocate for the well-being of young people in foster care. Part of the role is to help address the young person’s unique educational needs.
CASA volunteers may advocate, for example, for a student to stay in their school of origin and be provided bus transportation from their new foster home, rather than switch schools mid-year. They will review progress reports and encourage school staff to use a trauma-informed lens when viewing behavioral issues. A CASA volunteer might even help a youth obtain eyeglasses so they can read the board or ask the judge to order counseling services.
It is a great gift to be able to change the trajectory of a person’s life, and that is precisely what CASA volunteers do by accompanying young people in the child welfare system. As the people of El Paso step up to meet this community challenge, I trust that more local young people will reach their high school graduation day triumphantly, with their diplomas in hand.
And their triumph will be the triumph of the entire community.
Vicki Spriggs is the CEO of Texas CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for local CASA volunteer programs and is dedicated to improving the child protection system in Texas. For more information, visit TexasCasa.org.
