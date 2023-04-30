With all due respect, neither chambers of commerce is the authority on health or the environment, nor have they proven themselves to be experts on jobs. The money they’ve poured into inundating us with unsubstantiated propaganda would’ve been better spent on studying the kinds of jobs and economic projects that would retain El Paso’s talent.
Their messaging is disappointing, but not surprising.
My first job after graduating from Brown University with a bachelor’s in environmental studies was at the Environmental Defense Fund. The U.S. and Mexican governments anticipated NAFTA would bring growth and pollution and tasked the Joint Advisory Committee on Air Quality with organizing stakeholders: government, big business and researchers.
I don’t recall seeing workers or residents from neighborhoods and worksites most impacted by air pollution at their meetings. What I did see was a lot of finger-pointing to Mexico by Asarco, the refinery, Jobe Concrete (now CEMEX) and, of course, El Paso Electric; tiny mitigation measures like paving alleys and buying back clunkers; and being held hostage by a few hundred good paying jobs. That was in 1998.
Here we are, in 2023, hearing the same song. It’s Juárez’s problem. It’s outrageously expensive. It’s going to kill jobs. Except that now, our community has not only risen up to Asarco it has survived its absence.
Now, the EPA has told El Paso it can’t blame Juárez to avoid being classified as non-attainment for ozone. Now, our community has grown increasingly impatient with El Paso Electric’s rates and refusal to use renewables in El Paso.
In 2013, my clients fought El Paso Electric’s new Montana Vista plant. I included a settlement term that prevents the utility from adding more turbines in the future, hoping to protect the neighborhood and push EPE into going solar.
Then in 2019, Sunrise El Paso worked to municipalize EPE and the city failed us. In 2021, instead of reading the room, EPE invested $163 million into expanding their Newman plant which is powered by fossil fuels.
New Mexico opposed the permit as did residents of Chaparral, represented by attorney David Baake. EPE was allowed to build Newman 6 but, New Mexico prohibited EPE from selling power from the unit to New Mexico customers due to the state’s renewable energy goals. EPE also paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to the residents, who then donated the money to the climate charter, Prop K. How’s that for loving future generations?
EPE can go solar. It’s done so in New Mexico repeatedly and most recently with the Buena Vista solar farm that can power 60,000 homes. Yes, solar farms are more expensive than their fossil-fueled counterparts, initially. But solar does not emit air pollution, nor does it consume water, which EPE’s power plants consume a lot of.
In 2021, EPE used 171 million gallons of water and paid $700,000 to El Paso Water. That’s .004 cents per gallon. Yes, you and I are paying higher water rates due to the scarcity of water, yet EPE gets to pretend that we are not facing unprecedented climate catastrophes.
Passing Prop K will make us an excellent candidate for federal funds. The Biden administration is investing trillions of dollars into climate action with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The EPA has $7 Billion for renewables and has already funded green job projects in Houston. These funds don’t cost El Paso taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.