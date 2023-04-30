Veronica Carbajal

Veronica Carbajal, President, Justicia Fronteriza PAC

With all due respect, neither chambers of commerce is the authority on health or the environment, nor have they proven themselves to be experts on jobs. The money they’ve poured into inundating us with unsubstantiated propaganda would’ve been better spent on studying the kinds of jobs and economic projects that would retain El Paso’s talent.

