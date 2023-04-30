Early voting is underway and election day is May 6. This election should be a top priority for our electorate to GET OUT AND VOTE. There are school board races and 11 propositions on the ballot. Each should be read before voting to support or oppose, but none are as important as Proposition K, the climate charter.
Proponents funded by organized groups outside of El Paso, mostly from Austin (Ground Game Texas), were able to place the proposition on the ballot by obtaining nearly 40,000 signatures on a petition that conveys the basic messages of supporting clean energy for the future, the creation of new jobs in the renewable energy market and the municipalization of the electric utility.
We all want clean energy for the future that is reliable and affordable, and we all want to create new jobs that pay well and will help to grow our economy. But the climate charter goes beyond goals and would implement some troubling mandates, including that the city “employ all available efforts” to convert El Paso Electric to municipal ownership.
The leaders of Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas have stated that much of Prop K is just goals. But if approved, the language becomes a part of the city’s charter, and that makes each element a mandate to city government.
In recent interviews, proponents of Prop K have said the municipalization of El Paso Electric will reduce our utility bills and create jobs in sustainable energy production such as wind and solar power. But most of these jobs are created at the front end when the systems are being designed and built, with few jobs remaining after implementation except for maintenance and upkeep.
When asked about the municipalization of El Paso Electric, one of the pro-Prop K local leaders suggested that the interviewer, “Look up the meaning of the word municipalization.” He went on to say that it would not require the acquisition of El Paso Electric and that under the city’s control, we would see our utility rates come down.
That would be quite a trick indeed since the city has absolutely no experience in managing an electric utility, which incidentally also serves southern New Mexico, which is outside the jurisdiction of El Paso’s city government. And it’s important to note that the utility is regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
The concise definition of the verb municipalize is to bring under municipal ownership or supervision, a plan to municipalize utilities.
Please explain how the city of El Paso would be able to accomplish this effort without owning El Paso Electric – a private company that has stated publicly that it is not for sale but does have a current estimated market value of nearly $9 billion.
The city of El Paso’s entire operating budget is less than $2 billion, and our property taxes are some of the highest in the state. How much will El Paso taxpayers pay in legal fees over how many years in an attempt to municipalize El Paso Electric?
If Prop K passes, it has the potential to devastate our economy just when so many great things are happening that are helping El Paso become a major player in recruiting new companies and retaining and expanding existing businesses.
I encourage you to get out and vote. El Pasoans are notorious for low voter turnout, which is one of the reasons that Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas are betting on their grassroots efforts to win this.
