The American Council of Engineering Companies – El Paso Chapter, which represents 37 member firms that employ hundreds of El Pasoans, overwhelmingly supports the city of El Paso’s $272 million Community Progress Bond referendum.
The three propositions in the proposal would authorize the city to issue general obligation bonds.
Proposition A: $246 million for street improvements including sidewalks, streetscapes, and traffic safety.
Proposition B: $21 million for park facilities
Proposition C: $5 million for renewable energy planning and improvements.
The three propositions include projects in all eight City Council districts and would significantly enhance El Paso’s public infrastructure.
The projects were identified after extensive meetings and opinion surveys engaging thousands of residents.
The first phase of community outreach included meetings that were held earlier this year in each of the eight districts, and the second phase of meetings was recently completed. The most important areas voiced by attendees were streets, parks and a city-wide climate action plan.
City staff at the meetings stated the potential monthly impact to property owners would be about $5 per month.
Passage of Proposition A would provide funding for the resurfacing/reconstruction of roadways that have deteriorated due to age and increased in traffic. The city has identified the top 50 arterials, of which four have already been resurfaced or rebuilt. Voter approval will allow for improvements to the remaining 46 arterials.
Proposition A also includes $35 million in city-wide residential street improvements, intersection safety upgrades and integration of traffic signals.
Passing Proposition A is our chance to improve El Paso’s roadways, increase safety, and minimize road hazard damage to our vehicles.
Approval of Proposition B will benefit citizens of all ages with the installation of shade structures for at least one park in each City Council district. It also includes a significant quality of life benefit, with a $10 million allocation for all-abilities playground equipment and facilities at the park.
Passage of Proposition C would begin to fund the city’s focus on climate action by allowing for the planning and implementation of initiatives associated with energy efficiency, renewables, installation of additional EV charging stations, expanded green spaces, extending bike paths and walkways, financial incentives for energy savings and the development of strategies for flood damage protection to properties.
The member firms of ACEC-El Paso are asking voters to support the city Community Progress Bond referendum.
Our members are well-established in the El Paso region and many are locally-owned firms that are strongly vested in El Paso’s future. Our firms have the technical expertise and capacity to deliver the planning, design and construction management needed for the projects.
There is no better way to compound the benefits of these infrastructure projects than by keeping these dollars in the local economy.
The City Council is to be commended for its commitment to maintaining our city’s roadways, enhancing our public parks, and moving climate change initiatives forward. Please vote Yes on Nov. 8.
Roxanna Medina, PE, is president of American Council of Engineering Companies – El Paso Chapter
