Congress recently passed an important law that contains a tax provision that affects a large number of people.
However, this tax provision doesn’t seem to have received much publicity. So today we’re going to talk a bit about it.
Forms 1099
First, let’s talk about what we currently do now.
In general, when we are paid more than $600 for goods and services, the payor must notify the Internal Revenue Service of the amount paid to us. This requires the payor to obtain our Social Security number, address etc. and put it on an IRS Form 1099. Most of us, especially businesses, know this rule and have followed it for years.
That form must then be sent to the IRS service center at the end of the year. If not, lots of penalties will follow. The IRS computer then matches that Form 1099 with the income reported on the income tax return. This is a matching process the IRS computer automatically performs.
If there’s a disparity – if the amount paid to us is not reported on our tax return – the IRS computer will send us a proposed tax bill for the difference. We then have a limited time to object – and if we do object, the case goes to the examination division in an attempt to resolve it by correspondence.
This is the typical process that affects many of us every year.
New tax law
Beginning in 2022, the IRS has expanded that law to include payments made by third-party settlement organizations. Third-party settlement organizations are typically businesses such as PayPal, Venmo and Square.
In the past, these organizations rarely had to file Form 1099 on payments they made to people because the amounts they paid had to exceed $20,000 and involve more than 200 transactions. That law has now been amended to do away with the 200 transaction requirement and to reduce the $20,000 threshold to $600.
Consequences
When we sell stuff on eBay or Craigslist or even in the newspaper, the buyer will often pay us by using a third-party settlement organization such as Venmo and PayPal. Those organizations are now going to have to file a 1099 and obtain our Social Security number, address and other personal identification information.
Now get this. If you don’t provide that information, they won’t pay us! That’s right folks, even though they received the money from the buyer, they are simply going to hold those funds.
Planning
So the bad news is the IRS wants to start taxing us on the money we receive from the sale of stuff (“providing goods and services”).
More bad news: A lot of the money we receive may not be taxable.
For example, remember that old sofa that you purchased years ago for $2,500? If you sold it for $700 and are paid through a third-party settlement organization, you’re going to receive a form 1099K for that amount. And it’s going to be taxable unless you can prove that you paid more than that when you bought it years ago. (This is a basis/recordkeeping problem.)
Like I said at the beginning of this article, this seems to me to be an important new tax law that has received very little media attention.
So if you are intending to provide goods or services to third parties and may be paid through a third-party settlement organization, you need to plan for this now. I would urge you to get with your accountant and prepare for what’s coming on our 2022 income tax returns.
David Leeper is a board certified federal tax attorney with 40 years of experience. He can be reached at leepertaxlawelpaso@gmail.com.
