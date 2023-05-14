What caused the recent collapse of San Francisco-based Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank? While there are differences between the two, they shared some of the same problems that eventually led to their downfall, including mismanagement, delusional thinking and a lack of oversight.
After two decades of rapid expansion, Silicon Valley Bank had become the 16th largest bank in the U.S. with almost $200 billion in assets at the beginning of 2023. Then, on March 9 and 10, the bank collapsed, leaving people to wonder how such a thing could happen.
As the name suggests, Silicon Valley Bank was formed to serve the needs of the community and became well known as the go-to bank by venture capitalists funding startup companies in technology and biotech. For 20 years, the bank did just that by providing loans, revolving lines of credit, cash management and other services. In return for this funding, SVB required its clients to deposit funds and bank with them.
As the deposits rolled in from this source and from federal stimulus, SVB decided to invest the proceeds in what they thought were safe investments in long-term Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. They also made large contributions to community-backed initiatives such as those involving climate change.
Then the world changed in 2022 as the Federal Reserve began an aggressive tightening policy of higher interest rates and reverse quantitative easing. This rapid rise in interest rates caused massive unrecognized losses in SVB’s long-term and presumably safe investments.
However, this did not cause an apparent problem in their capital ratios since regional banks are not required to report assets on a mark-to-market basis as is required of major banks. In other words, they could report these assets at full par value instead of current market value, making their asset base look larger than it actually was.
As any first-year finance student knows, the value of bonds fall as interest rates rise. They also know that longer-term bonds are much more volatile in a rising interest rate environment, creating larger losses than shorter-term instruments.
Only one member of SVB’s board had any experience in banking. The bank also did not have any internal guidelines for interest rate risk management or credit risk management for outstanding loans. It simply gave money away to any startup that fulfilled the bank’s vision of the future, regardless of risk. This is unthinkable and irresponsible for a bank of any size.
It all came crashing down on March 9 as the problems became apparent and there was a run on the bank led by panicked venture capitalists who withdrew an incredible $42 billion of deposits in just one day. Suddenly, unrecognized losses became recognized and the FDIC took over the next day.
A contagion affect
First Republic’s downfall was somewhat different from SVB and yet displayed the same underlying problems. Its strategy for growth was to lure in wealthy clients in the Bay Area with an array of personal banking services and poor lending practices. Its goal was to become the big bank with a small-town feel. The strategy worked, and the bank doubled in size in just four years to more than $200 billion at the beginning of 2023.
As the deposits rolled in, First Republic used the proceeds to provide multimillion-dollar jumbo mortgages to wealthy borrowers with rock-bottom rates and terms that were reminiscent of 2006. Most of these mortgages were interest-only loans where the borrower did not have to start paying off the principal for 10 years or more. This allowed wealthy clients to maintain the bulk of their money in higher-return investments.
As the SVB collapsed in March and other financial institutions were offering higher rates on deposits, there was a contagion effect. First Republic depositors withdrew $100 billion from the bank in just a few weeks, cutting its asset base in half. Again, unrecognized losses became recognized, and the FDIC stepped in. However, in this case, JPMorgan Chase & Co. also stepped in as a white knight on May 1.
The collapse of First Republic is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, with SVB being the third largest.
Lessons learned
What can be learned from this experience as we look forward?
First, there seems to be a complacency among some banks regarding FDIC insurance, which allows them to take on more risk.
Technically, FDIC insurance covers deposits of up to $250,000. However, in the case of both SVB and First Republic, most deposits were in the millions of dollars. Yet, the FDIC covered all deposits to prevent the contagion from spreading to the banking system as a whole as occurred during the Great Depression.
Second, there was a lack of oversight both within the banks themselves and by regulators. As these problems were brewing, bank management and regulators should have recognized these problems. Instead, they chose to look the other way due to personal opinions and political influences. For example, the president of the San Francisco Fed has repeatedly voiced her support for Federal Reserve regulations that require climate change initiatives within the banking system.
The problem was not a lack of regulation, it was a lack of compliance with current regulation. The only new regulation that should be enacted is requiring regional banks to state assets on a mark-to-market basis similar to the large money center banks.
Even though we have only seen a run on deposits and the failure of one other bank, Signature Bank, some regional banks are losing deposits due to the presumed safety and higher returns of large banks, money market funds or insured CDs.
That means regional banks will need to offer higher rates to retain or attract new deposits. The loss of deposits and higher rates will also reduce credit availability, squeeze profitability and make the large banks even larger. Just look at the JPMorgan deal. The banking giant gained $92 billion in new deposits from First Republic.
In some ways, the JPMorgan deal reminds me of February 2008 when JPMorgan stepped in as a white knight and bought Bear Stearns and created financial complacency until Lehman Brothers hit in September. Or even when J.P. Morgan, the person, intervened during the Bank Crisis of 1907.
Even so, our banking system is much stronger now than it was in either 2008 or 1907 and there is no evidence of a similar situation occurring today.
Email questions or comments to David B. Prilliman at davepic@sbcglobal.net. Prilliman is a principal with Professional Investment Counsel Inc. in El Paso.
