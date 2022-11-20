Dante Acosta El Paso SBA

Join the El Paso SBA District Office on Small Business Saturday in supporting local small businesses this holiday season. Held Nov. 26, the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to help small business owners get more customers through their doors and capture more of the critical holiday season shopping rush.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.