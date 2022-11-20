Join the El Paso SBA District Office on Small Business Saturday in supporting local small businesses this holiday season. Held Nov. 26, the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to help small business owners get more customers through their doors and capture more of the critical holiday season shopping rush.
Last year, thousands of communities in all 50 U.S. states, territories and Washington, D.C., participated, supporting their local shops and restaurants and doing their part to help small businesses remain resilient through the pandemic.
The U.S. Small Business Administration also encourages shoppers to go beyond and patronize local restaurants and entertainment businesses. According to American Express, Small Business Saturday hit a record high last year with an estimated $23.3 billion in reported spending at small retailers and restaurants.
Shopping small and making a holiday purchase at a small business in El Paso on Small Business Saturday is a way to show support for the small businesses that create jobs, boost the economy, enrich our neighborhoods and help keep our local communities vibrant.
There are more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S., and about half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own one.
We encourage small businesses to leverage Small Business Saturday to help drive more traffic to their businesses – whether through their doors or to their e-commerce site during the holiday shopping season. It’s a priority of Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA, that will also help make small businesses competitive across global markets
The SBA is proud to be a co-sponsor of Small Business Saturday. To learn more about it, go to www.sba.gov/saturday.
Dante Acosta is the district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration El Paso District Office. Follow the office on Twitter @SBA_ElPaso.
