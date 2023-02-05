As you think about buying a box of chocolates, a cute card or some flowers for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, consider making your experience and gift more special by shopping locally.
By buying a one-of-a-kind gift from a local business, not only will you be sharing your admiration for your loved one but you’ll also be sharing your love for shops in your neighborhood.
The BBB’s Buy El Paso initiative is here to help the community connect with businesses to purchase their gifts. Go to BuyEP.org to see businesses’ holiday promotions in the Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. It will be posted on Monday.
The gift guide highlights businesses’ holiday promotions and products, from shoes and jewelry to bouquets and edible arrangements. But wait! BBB and local businesses are also showing their love to customers this Valentine’s Day.
The first 20 businesses that signed up for the Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Giveaway are offering free T-shirts and limited edition Buy El Paso mercado bags while supplies last. Be sure to visit businesses in-store or purchase online for your chance to take away one of those limited-edition items.
For those who love to receive gift cards, head to Buy El Paso on Instagram to participate in the Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Giveaway from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. The winner will be announced on Feb. 14 and will take home 10 gift cards from local businesses.
Let’s continue to show our love for local businesses, especially on holidays! It is just as convenient and more fun to shop at local businesses, including gift shops, jewelry stores, boutiques and florists. They are waiting for your love!
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of Better Business Bureau El Paso since 2016.
