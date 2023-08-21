The Paso del Norte region is the fifth largest manufacturing hub in North America, and 20% of all U.S. trade with Mexico passes through our area. It’s an understatement to say our region plays a pivotal role in both the Texas and national economic landscape. Manufacturing is at the core of our region’s current and future growth, and The Borderplex Alliance has been, and will remain, staunch defenders of this critical sector.
It’s why we strongly opposed Proposition K in the recent City Charter election and stood with 81% of El Paso voters who overwhelmingly rejected this misguided proposal. It’s why we spoke out against an amendment that was projected to cost more than 170,000 jobs and $7.9 billion in regional earnings by 2030.
And it’s why we stand against similar attempts at the federal level to constrain our region’s growth, including recent efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency to ratchet up air quality regulations to unachievable levels. Earlier this year, the EPA proposed a rule to reduce concentrations of a particle called PM2.5, which is a common byproduct of construction, farming, manufacturing and other industrial operations.
Despite the fact that PM2.5 emissions declined over 40% since 2000, the EPA is moving forward with a proposal to tighten the federal limits even further, imposing crippling compliance costs on manufacturers in the process and raising prices for consumers across the country.
To add insult to injury, there are still areas across the U.S. that are trying to come into compliance with the existing standards. These regions, called “nonattainment areas,” face a maze of permitting hurdles and complex regulation, and moving the goal posts further downfield could leave these communities irretrievably behind. According to a recent study from the National Association of Manufacturers, the EPA’s PM2.5 proposal is slated to push 200 additional counties into nonattainment. The same study found that the EPA proposal threatens 29,000 jobs in Texas alone.
Under the new restrictions, the very ports and cross-border trade that fuel our economic strength would become our weakness: vehicle emissions are one of the primary sources of PM2.5 emissions and states like Texas and Arizona have faced the unique challenge of being dinged by regulators for emissions originating in Mexico – far from the strict environmental oversight of the EPA.
Earlier this year, President Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, convened an “Investing in America” meeting with Cabinet officials to discuss efforts taken by the administration to fund infrastructure and manufacturing projects across the country, including Texas. Unfortunately, the EPA’s PM2.5 regulations threaten to undermine the historic investment that Biden and Congress have enacted.
As the border region continues to grow, we play an ever increasing role in our country’s manufacturing independence, especially when it comes to electric vehicles and semiconductors. Hobbling these industries with burdensome restrictions only serves to strengthen global adversaries like China.
While we agree that environmental stewardship is a worthy priority, crucial infrastructure and manufacturing investment can’t take a backseat to unachievable air quality mandates.
