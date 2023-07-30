In a few short days, I will reach a milestone: my first year with the El Paso Chamber.
To say that the last year was a whirlwind is an understatement. Given the role of a chamber in the business community, I accepted this position knowing the pace and expectations awaiting me, and tackled every task with determination, focus and a sincere desire to make positive change for chamber members, the business community and El Paso.
I have been pleased over this last year, to reinvigorate efforts on the part of the chamber and our members to connect businesses with policymakers in El Paso and Austin. This year, we hosted the largest El Paso Days event in recent history, and that was a huge victory because of the number of issues the community had active during this legislative session.
The indisputable success of our mobility coalition continues to drive the dialogue around transportation. It was these successes, in fact, that served as inspiration for the new Mission Trail Alliance. Established in April, it has already realized a number of milestones and successes.
For many, the chamber’s efforts on Proposition K will dominate the narrative of my first year. It was an effort that I am very proud of and one that I know reminded many of the importance of a united business community. I believe in solid, data-driven policymaking and the idea that a chamber should serve as a location to have those important policy conversations. The community echoed that sentiment through our collective accomplishment at the polls.
A chamber’s success comes from the strength of its members and its network. My good friends and colleagues Jon Barela at The Borderplex Alliance and Cindy Ramos-Davidson at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have been an integral part of our network.
Jon and his team have set a path for advocacy work while masterfully recruiting new and unique businesses to the border region, while Cindy and her team have established clear and measurable foundations for success with small-business programs built around the women and veteran populations. Their work, and the work of so many others locally, is allowing our relationship-building to yield substantial returns in a very short period of time.
I am also very proud of the relationships I have fostered with our elected officials, especially U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. The chamber and business community at large has reestablished a seat at the table on many important conversations, including immigration and infrastructure, which has facilitated meetings with President Joe Biden and officials from the White House. These are critical networks to be a part of for our region, and they have allowed us to target our efforts on policymaking on a number of fronts.
Internal to the chamber, but significant to the business community at large, has been the reformulation and revitalization of our committees. Some of the work that has already emerged from these committees includes stronger efforts on cross-border relationships and building linkages for manufacturing and small- and medium-sized businesses on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.
We have introduced key initiatives this year to raise the visibility of health care, immigration, trade, preservation and defense. Defense work holds a special place in my heart as both an Army spouse and someone deeply engrained in the defense policymaking process, and I recognize and will continue to champion the needs of Fort Bliss.
There is much that I am proud of over this first year and would love to talk to you about these projects and what’s coming.
I am grateful for the guidance of the board of directors, and I am especially grateful for and proud of my staff. While somewhat unintentional, over this first year, my staff was largely made up of strong, driven women. I am lucky to be graced by their energy, moxie and dedication to continue to make the El Paso Chamber one of the best organizations in El Paso.
Let’s get to year two!
