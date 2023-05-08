In the Texas-Mexico border region, transportation plays a critical role in connecting the cultural, commercial and economic fabric of the area. Despite the significant contributions that border communities, including El Paso, have made to the Texas economy, we have not received the necessary attention and resources from the state of Texas.
In the last two decades, Texas-Mexico trade has increased by 267% – from $58 billion to $213 billion – and has strengthened the competitiveness of both countries, including creating over 5 million jobs across the U.S.
However, outdated and inadequate transportation infrastructure is causing major concerns, including long wait times at ports of entry, unsafe road conditions and decreasing economic output. In May 2019, Texas was estimated to have lost more than $32 billion in GDP in just three months due to longer wait times at ports of entry.
After years of advocacy, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Border Trade Advisory Committee developed the Border Transportation Master Plan to serve as the blueprint for the border’s transportation future. The plan is a comprehensive, multimodal, long-range proposal for the Texas-Mexico border region and identifies transportation issues, needs, challenges, opportunities and strategies for moving people and goods efficiently across the Texas-Mexico border. But to get the plan on track, we need to fund it.
To guarantee our fair share, we need to get the attention of policymakers in Austin so they better understand our region’s unique challenges and the major role our border community plays in the state economy. Last month, the Senate confirmed Alex Meade to the Texas Transportation Commission. He will be the first transportation commissioner from the border since 2015.
I have visited with Commissioner Meade and he has accepted my invitation to visit El Paso in the near future to learn more about our specific needs. This visit will build off last year’s visits by transportation commissioners Alvin New and Robert Vaughn, as well as Sen. Robert Nichols, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, who also accepted my invitation to visit.
This session, border lawmakers are putting the border at the forefront of policy discussions.
On Feb. 23, I filed Senate Bill 1129, an innovative and bold piece of legislation that directs the Texas Transportation Commission to establish a new funding category under the Unified Transportation Project to bolster funding for the plan and ports of entry. It will spur trade and create jobs in Texas and the border community.
Currently, the UTP is organized into 12 funding categories, each one addressing a specific type of work. It authorizes the distribution of construction dollars expected to be available over the next 10 years.
I am proud to have every border Senator join me as joint authors on this important legislation. I am working closely with House Transportation Committee Chairman Terry Canales, who is also from the border and has filed similar legislation in the House. Chairman Canales has also put forward a budget rider for $500 million to seed a new UTP funding category for border infrastructure that I will champion in the Texas Senate.
With less than a month left in the session, we are racing against the clock, but we will continue advocating to get our fair share of funding for the border before the session concludes. I’m committed to the fight and look forward to continuing to bring our border community the attention it deserves.
