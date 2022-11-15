Philanthropy can be many things. Rewarding, kind and admirable are some of the words that come to mind.
However, in our family, we also believe philanthropy is contagious.
Our family is blessed because of our father, Gary Porras, who came to this country from Mexico at 17 with just the clothes on his back. Through hard work and determination, he started Garick Electric, which continues to thrive today.
From his humble beginnings through all his successes, our father always looked out for others. He gave the shirt off his back, the money out of his wallet or his time. He kept many of his acts of charity close to the vest, but we knew about them and were always inspired by them. That probably sounds very familiar to others in our community.
Today, Nov. 15, is National Philanthropy Day, and there is no better time to give. Don’t be afraid to take charge and lead the way for something you’re passionate about.
If philanthropy is contagious, it also evolves as it grows. Today, we continue our father’s legacy of giving and have sought ways to make game-changing contributions at the next level.
Whether it’s funding scholarships for future health care heroes at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso or building homes for our neighbors in Juárez, we want to make an impact that has longevity and propels generations.
Giving leads to a chain reaction. A student can go on to provide world-class patient care to our residents, and the children who grow up in that home have opportunities that their parents and grandparents didn’t.
When you plant a seed of change for education, housing or any worthy cause, you’ll soon find others following your example. Find a cause that catches your heart and creates a little extra passion. Make it a mission, not a chore.
Research shows that Hispanics are not usually perceived as donors or givers. However, 63% of Hispanic households give to charity, the Wall Street Journal reports. Meanwhile, LearnToGive.org estimates Hispanics wield buying power of $1.4 trillion nationally.
But, normally, that giving comes from the money out of your wallet or the shirt off your back. Sound familiar? That’s our Paso del Norte region. We give money, supplies and time when someone needs it.
Our Hispanic population will continue to grow, projected to account for 25% of the nation’s population within 10 years. That means more of our country will start to look like our region. We can be an example to millions of people.
Paul and Cecilia Porras are El Pasoans who give with the Paso del Norte region in mind. Paul is also the president and CEO of The Garick Group Inc.
