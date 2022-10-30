The El Paso Chamber board of directors voted Oct. 25 to support the city’s 2022 Community Progress Bond, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The city of El Paso is proposing a $272 million bond issue to fix some of its residential and most-traveled roadways, build a state-of-the-art playground for children of all abilities, invest in parks and develop a plan for the climate crisis. El Paso voters would pay back the debt with a tax increase, but we believe if our infrastructure isn’t improved today, it will cost El Paso residents millions more to fix the roadways in the future.
The city has worked diligently, with voter approval and a mandate, to enhance El Paso through a variety of projects approved in the previous bond election.
Approving Proposition A will invest $246 million – 90% of the bond package – in critical infrastructure. Streets in El Paso have been historically underfunded, and the infrastructure has fallen into disrepair, which hurts the visual image of our community and could cost us hundreds in personal property damage. These are the avenues that connect us all, a necessity in our everyday lives.
Proposition A poses a solution that improves the state of our essential pathways, and not only advances the city now but also benefits us for many years to come. As the city grows and traffic increases, these enhancements will add to traffic flow and street beautification.
Proposition B enhances parks and recreation. It will invest $20.8 million in a regional all-abilities playground that will finally provide amenities to children with disabilities. The chamber believes the work done on parks and recreation thus far has been an important piece in making El Paso a world-class city with a high quality of life. These funds would continue this positive trajectory.
Finally, Proposition C seeks funds for renewable energy efforts and resource usage efficiency. It would invest $5.2 million into a climate and urban energy plan. The chamber strongly favors these efforts. Improved energy use and an increased focus on renewable energy are great for the economy, our quality of life and the future of the region.
To combat climate change, certain adjustments must be made to protect our environment. The business community stands ready to bring stakeholders to the table to address extreme weather events and the potential impacts on the Sun City. Funding is available nationwide, and it is vital that El Paso gets a fair share of it to reduce our carbon footprint while responsibly addressing climate issues within our community.
The chamber and its initiatives, with El Paso Mobility Coalition at the forefront, find that these propositions will shed new light on the Sun City, making it a prime destination for visitors and its locals. Through grants and bonds such as these, the coalition hopes to address critical issues that impact the region, including infrastructure and climate change.
The chamber’s board of directors and I are supportive of these efforts by the city of El Paso because they are proactive and aim to improve municipal efficiencies at many levels. We remain supportive of the city manager as well. His efforts and focus have ensured previous bond efforts have remained on target and benefit all El Pasoans.
