This past weekend I was approached by a lifelong El Pasoan who told me that I was not going to “defeat Proposition K based on facts.” I found this assertion to be condescending and demeaning toward El Pasoans, who deserve facts about Prop K and the impacts it unleashes, if passed.
Local media outlets have focused on the stark findings of the economic impact analyses by the El Paso Chamber and the city, rather than on the policy language of the 2,500-word climate charter itself. Their focus on promoting sensational click-bait titles has effectively robbed El Pasoans of crucial information needed to make an informed decision.
So, I will take the opportunity to do it for them. Let’s start with dissecting the very definitions used in the climate charter.
Section 9.2-E defines the fossil fuel industry as oil and gas companies, but goes a step further to include companies that “provide services” to the fossil fuel industry. Does that mean that the plumbers, caterers, trucking companies and gas stations that support oil and gas companies are now part of the fossil fuel industry? Proponents of Prop K will tell you that’s taking the language too far, but I would ask what protection we have that these items will be as softly interpreted once passed. The answer is we don’t know, which means this language will likely be interpreted by the courts – and paid for by El Pasoans.
Section 9.10 says the city of El Paso shall “employ all available efforts to convert El Paso Electric to municipal ownership.” This section also calls for a costly annual report to ensure that effort (read: El Paso taxpayer dollars) is exhausted in perpetuity. Proponents of the proposition would have you believe this item is not going to cost you any money. This is quite literally the opposite of the truth. In fact, not only do you get to pay for the city of El Paso’s lawyers but you will also get to pay El Paso Electric’s legal bills. And it supercharges a timeline that could go for generations before there is a substantive municipalization.
Section 9.12-1 places a ban on using city water for fossil fuel industry activities outside of the city limits. And since, as stated above, the fossil fuel industry reaches many levels into our economy, it is nearly impossible to measure the impact.
Section 9.12-2 would require the city to consider “all available methods” for canceling city contracts subject to the ban. This portion must be enacted within 90 days of the charter passing, and with the massive number of city contracts with connections to the broad definition of fossil fuel industries, this item will surely end up in litigation to be paid for by El Pasoans.
There are many other Texas state codes and laws that the charter violates, including the Texas Fossil Law which prohibits state and local entities from contracting with companies that have reduced or cut investment in the oil and gas industry. These violations of local, state and federal law continue to showcase the blatant disregard for the well-being of El Paso by Prop K’s writers.
The charter amendment denies any representation for those outside of our city limits. What will happen to the El Paso Electric customers in Las Cruces, Horizon City, Socorro, and on and on? A vote for Prop K essentially ensures these communities have no voice in their own electric rates, water rights, taxes and economic development. How’s that for climate justice?
Real people’s livelihoods are at stake here, and the authors of the climate charter in Austin have seemed to overlook that.
Vote no on K.
