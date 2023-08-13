The scariest words you’ll ever hear are, “You have cancer.”
That was the harsh realization we had when Steve was diagnosed with stage 4 tongue and neck cancer 22 years ago.
We were blessed to have the means for Steve to travel to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for the best treatment. But with children, life couldn’t be paused while Steve was away for weeks.
Nancy remained in El Paso with our daughters, Paige and Ashley, doing her best to maintain a normal routine by taking them to school and extracurricular activities. Meanwhile, Steve kissed them goodbye and promised to return.
Thanks to life-saving treatment, we’re proud to say Steve kept that promise. And we made a new promise: To bring world-class cancer care to our community so other families won’t bear the burden of travel and separation for treatment.
When Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso opened 10 years ago, it changed the landscape of health care on the U.S.-Mexico border. We knew the opportunity to eliminate disparities in cancer care was coming.
This year, the Texas Legislature designated funding for a comprehensive cancer center in the heart of El Paso. It will consolidate cancer imaging, treatment, research and clinical trials, and preventive programs under one umbrella.
We’ve made a personal investment in the future cancer center to benefit all residents in West Texas and rural communities. Our gift will help ensure families won’t have to leave their loved ones to secure the best treatment.
When you’re fighting for your life, it’s emotionally draining. All you want is your family. Seeing them, talking to them and holding them gives you strength. That’s what we want for our neighbors throughout El Paso and beyond.
The center will create numerous opportunities for borderland residents to participate in potentially life-saving research and clinical trials. El Paso’s a Hispanic-majority community. However, Hispanics make up less than 4% of those participating in trials. That’s tragic, considering cancer is a leading cause of death among Hispanics.
Let’s change that, El Paso!
We can support the center through donations and participation in research and clinical trials, and, of course, emotional support for the patients who’ll seek treatment there.
And don’t forget the doctors, nurses and researchers who’ll be working to advance treatments and, hopefully, discover a cure for cancer.
To those battling cancer now, or who may face it one day: Don’t lose hope and keep fighting. Hope is coming home.
Steve and Nancy Fox are longtime El Paso residents who’ve contributed to our Borderplex for decades through the Fox Family Foundation and Fox Auto Team.
