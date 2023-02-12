El Paso Days is upon us, and the El Paso Chamber is pleased to sponsor the biannual visit by an El Paso delegation of business and civic leaders to the Texas Capitol to facilitate advocacy, connections and networking between El Paso and the Texas Legislature. These visits are always important for El Paso participants, and the Chamber is pleased to set up and organize meetings on a wide range of legislative issues that are important to El Paso and the region.
This will be my first El Paso Days visit as president and CEO of the chamber, and I could not be more excited by the delegation we are taking. I am eager to advocate for the chamber’s legislative priorities.
Our committees and members have been in consultation with my staff to draft what is an ambitious agenda for the Austin trip. I am also pleased that our agenda for the visit includes advocating priorities for major El Paso institutions such as the city, county, UTEP, EPCC and TTUHSC El Paso.
This trip and our collective efforts are strategic because they allow us to present a unified message and voice that represents El Paso – even in cases where priorities for stakeholders might be different. Our advocacy role on behalf of El Paso is to promote prosperity. That requires a multilayered approach and a delegation that is varied and engaged.
Chief among our priorities is advancing the transportation agenda. Our work with TXDOT continues as the move to finalize the Interstate 10 Downtown segment expansion moves forward. We will not back down from our advocacy for the expansion, which will benefit traffic flow and the movement of goods.
Hand in hand with this is the creation of a green cap for the Downtown segment. The cap stands to be a huge investment in green space for Downtown and a source of pride for the community. I am more committed than ever to working with state local leaders and the nonprofit community to secure the funds for this project.
I am also pleased to advocate for manufacturing developments in the aerospace and defense sector. We have launched a substantial effort to create and maintain a robust Spaceport Development Corporation in El Paso. The funds for these operations come from the state’s Spaceport Trust Fund. The region, with its tremendous gains in aerospace manufacturing, deserves its fair share of these funds. We are on the precipice of enhancing a sector of the regional economy that will have substantial benefits for several enterprises, small, medium and large.
Our commitment to advocating, clearly and strategically, is steadfast and crucial in an era when El Paso’s distance from Austin can cause the Sun City’s importance to get lost or overshadowed. I look forward to reporting on our efforts and hope that next session you will think about coming with us.
Andrea Hutchins has been CEO of the El Paso Chamber since August 2022. The organization, founded in 1899, has 1,400 members.
