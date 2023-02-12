Andrea Hutchins

Andrea Hutchins

CEO, El Paso Chamber

El Paso Days is upon us, and the El Paso Chamber is pleased to sponsor the biannual visit by an El Paso delegation of business and civic leaders to the Texas Capitol to facilitate advocacy, connections and networking between El Paso and the Texas Legislature. These visits are always important for El Paso participants, and the Chamber is pleased to set up and organize meetings on a wide range of legislative issues that are important to El Paso and the region.

