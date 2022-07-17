Recycling everyday products is common in our households. However, our landfills are still filled with construction waste materials, most of which are recyclable.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris were generated in the United States in 2018 — that’s more than twice the amount of generated municipal solid waste.
In El Paso, between 80% to 85% of construction site waste goes straight to the landfill. As El Paso and our surrounding areas continue to grow, the amount of construction waste increases as old buildings are torn down and new buildings are constructed.
Leftover construction materials can and should be repurposed to help better our communities.
“Recycling is very important for us as a construction company because there’s a lot of waste in construction,” said Mario Estrada, general superintendent for Banes General Contractors Inc. “El Paso Recycling Inc. provides us an opportunity to recycle our waste and keep El Paso more environmentally friendly.”
There are new and innovative uses for unused or leftover construction materials. Construction waste can be recycled to create many useful things, including playground mulch, agricultural gypsum soil amendment, dust control shingles and mixed-wood mulch.
These recycled products can be used by companies, government agencies and residents, and they protect our children on the playground, help agriculture and reduce dust on dirt roads and construction sites. Playground mulch made from 100% recycled materials absorbs heavy impacts, helping to keep children safe if they fall while playing.
Construction waste can also give new life to roads. Recycled asphalt shingles can be reused as a road repair product that helps keep roads in good condition and safer for all.
The cost of recycling construction waste is the same as disposing of it at a landfill.
Instead of hauling your job site waste to the landfill, turn it into items that will help our area’s quality of life.
Gilbert Garcia is vice president and chief operating officer of El Paso Recycling Inc., the only construction demolition recycling facility in the Paso del Norte region.
