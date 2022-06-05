Christmas of 2017, I plucked away on the guitar for hours songwriting. I had learned that my uncle had lost his mother earlier that day, meaning my cousins were now without paternal grandparents. Naturally, the news bled into my music and slowly the song became about the events that surround one’s death.
This was a level of loss I was unfamiliar with at 19. But I knew enough to know it was all consuming, and so I made the careful choice to write the words “your absence will fill my life” into the final verse of the song.
At 23, those lyrics are more powerful than ever before as the absences of my grand aunt, my great uncle and my grandfather, my Papi Quico, fill my life daily. COVID-19 took them all away this year in just four months.
On Jan. 8, my Aunt Vicki in Kentucky passed away unexpectedly from COVID.
Two days after her death, my Papi Quico was admitted to UMC here in El Paso. He was placed on a ventilator shortly after. It was a decision he made that could have saved his life, like in the case of COVID survivors who had also suffered from ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome.
During the longest six weeks of our lives, my mother and her sisters would rotate visiting him daily. They stayed until visiting hours ended, sitting by his side for eight hours each time. My mother was kind enough to give me her visiting day once, and I was able to spend Jan. 29 with him.
I sang to him a song I had written for him. I prayed and read the Bible. I took a stroll down memory lane and recalled some of my favorite childhood moments with him. I had lived with Papi Quico on and off as a child. He was my father when my dad was going to college full-time and working to better our situation.
Every week brought with it more heartbreaking news. Through it all my grandpa was a warrior who fought ferociously for his life from his hospital bed.
When I got the call that he was gone while racing to the hospital, the news floated above me. It wasn’t until I entered the COVID ICU and heard the piercing sobs of my family coming from his room, that the news finally registered.
In April, COVID would take from us again with the passing of my great uncle Bert. It left me wondering what anyone would wonder after a series of cruel deaths: Why?
The U.S. recently surpassed 1 million COVID-related deaths, and yet no memorial stands in honor of those we have lost.
While some aspects of life have regained a sense a normalcy in this post-pandemic world, COVID is far from over. The loss of those million, and those of us who live with such great loss, can confirm that life is anything but normal.
Many of us walk with survivor’s guilt, questioning if maybe it was us who carried the virus and gave it to them. Or we wrestle with our choices, asking ourselves if we did the right thing. Did we do enough?
We may not be required to wear masks anymore or endure another lockdown, but our hearts are hurting, and they always will. A national memorial is the least that can be done to recognize one of our nation’s freshest wounds.
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson
