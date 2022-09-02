William Joseph Dorman, 28, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, wearing his Make-A-Wish shirt and Christmas socks.
William was born Sept. 26, 1993, in Ridgecrest, Calif.
He is the son Ray Gurney and Janice Dorman.
He attended Canutillo elementary, middle and high schools. William wore his Stewart Title name badge proudly as Stewart’s honorary courier.
Our sweet little man lit up a room with his unique spirit, rascal humor and incredibly kind soul.
William was a techie and loved camping in the mountains, meeting people and travelling.
His special purpose on earth was to teach us to be thankful for how lucky we are with the cards we are dealt in life.
William is surely welcomed in Heaven in grand fashion as he is dancing, smiling and looking down on us with love.
Remaining to cherish William’s memory are his Papa Ray Gurney, constant companion Connie Zamora, cousin Melissa English Beltran and his O and Gui, Joe and Cindy Bilbe, along with many family members and friends.
Preceding William in death are his mother Janice, aunt “EEEE” Judy English, “Gramamamas” Barbara Bixler, Virginia Gurney and his big brother Lance Jefferson Gurney.
A reception celebrating his spirit will be at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4:30 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5054 Doniphan, followed by a brief sharing of William memories at 6 pm. – William loved a party.
William’s family requests no flowers. In-lieu a memorial donation may be made in William’s memory to Make-A-Wish, 310 N. Mesa, Suite 411, El Paso, TX 79901.
