Tom Godfrey Hussmann

HUSSMANN, age 89, died on November 4, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. He was born at Hotel Dieu Hospital on August 17, 1933 and was the son of Harry L. and Lettie Godfrey Hussmann.
He attended Rusk Elementary School and Austin High School. He was graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in 1951 and received his congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy from Texas, graduating with the Class of 1955. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer, minesweeper USS Parrot and an amphibious transport USS Orleans Parish until his resignation in 1959.
He worked in sales as Vice President for Harry L. Hussmann, Jr., Inc. before earning an MBA degree in 1964 from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and Finance. He began his career at Southwest National Bank in El Paso. He then organized and was President and CEO of Montwood National Bank from 1973 until 1985. In 1990, Tom was a founding director of WestStar Bank and became a Director Emeritus in 2009.
Tom was active in the community as a two-time President of St. Clement’s Episcopal Parish School, Chairman of Del Sol Medical Center hospital, organizer and Treasurer of El Paso Cancer Treatment Center, Chairman of St. Joseph Hospital, President of Coronado Country Club, Trustee and Treasurer of El Paso Community Foundation, Chairman of UTEP College of Health Sciences advisory council and President of the Navy League Council. He was honored as Trustee of the Year and awarded lifetime membership in the El Paso Chamber of Commerce. He was a longtime member of YMCA, Los Caballeros, Rotary Club of El Paso, El Maida Shrine, Fraternity Masonic Lodge 1111 and the Royal Order of Jesters. He also served as Director of the Texas Bankers Association and was a proud long-time member of Coronado Country Club since 1959.
In retirement, Tom was President of Hussmann Ventures, Inc. and Hussmann Group, Ltd., both family real estate investment companies. He enjoyed golf travels with family and friends, his church, weekly poker with his high school chums, literature courses at UTEP Lifelong Learning Center, reading, and pursuing bridge expertise. He taught his grandchildren the fine art of making a perfectly proportioned Scotch and water and how to play poker. He loved to attend any sporting event and firmly believed everyone should experience an Army-Navy game once in their lifetime.
He is survived by his son Harry L. Hussmann IV and wife Amy Hussmann, daughter Anne Hussmann Mitchell and husband Mark Mitchell of El Paso, four grandchildren; Robert Thomas Hussmann and wife Britney Gauntt, Calder Heyward Hussmann, Ripon James Mitchell and Payton Anne Mitchell and his wife of 11 years Julia Hingle Hussmann.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Anne Miles Hussmann and his granddaughter Margaret Caroline Hussmann.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Legacy at Cimmaron and Bartlett Rehabilitation, Aracely Sandoval and the caring staff at Family First Foster Care and Three Oaks Hospice for their care.
The honorary pallbearers are Ray Hibler, Sonny Brown, Wayne Windle, Danny Swain, Bob Danley and Don Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to El Paso Community Foundation, PO Box 272, El Paso, Texas 79943, St. Francis Anglican Cathedral or to the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on November 15th, 2022 at St. Francis Anglican Cathedral, 470 Eagle Drive, El Paso, Texas 79912. Afterward, everyone is welcome to celebrate “A Life Well Lived” with lunch from 11:30AM - 1:00PM at Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor Drive, El Paso, Texas 79912.
