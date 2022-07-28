Sergio Hernandez, who ran PDX Printing’s pressroom for nearly two decades, died July 22, 2022 following a long illness.
He was 64.
A funeral mass was held Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
For a little over a year Sergio had been treated at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for a blood disease related to leukemia.
He went to Phoenix in hopes of receiving bone marrow transplants, but other health complications arose, contributing to his decline.
He returned to El Paso two weeks ago and was soon hospitalized as his condition worsened.
Survivors include his wife Armida and sons Sergio, Jesus and Manual. His daughter, Belinda Ann, a star softball player, died unexpectedly of brain cancer in 2011 just a few months into her freshman year at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.
“Sergio was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for his family and his print shop customers,” said Ellie Fenton, the company’s owner. “He came to us from Print World, where he also worked many years. He helped us operate a clean, safe print shop and maintained a tough quality control on our work. He was always very calm and organized, which was a blessing in a business where relentless and tight deadlines tend to create stress and a sense of chaos. He always made sure we met our deadlines. His colleagues and customers were stunned when he left for medical reasons and was no longer available to help them.”
Debra Fraire, the advertising director at El Paso Inc. and one of Sergio’s customers, said she first met Sergio in 1995 when he was working for the now defunct Print World.
“Sergio helped me learn the ins and outs of a newspaper press and how to lay out pages,” she said. “Although Sergio did not work directly for El Paso Inc., he was involved with printing the paper since the very first issue. He was kind and patient and always there whenever I needed anything. I will miss him.”
One of Sergio’s grandsons, Sergio Herman Hernandez, offered the following tribute:
“My grandpa was a leader, a provider, a caretaker and most importantly our hero. Having superpowers doesn’t mean having the ability to fly, having super speed or even super-human strength.
Sometimes someone’s superpower is changing peoples’ lives for the better. And that’s what my grandpa did. He made sure everyone around him was living life to the fullest and making sure we were all happy.
The biggest thing he taught me was to be happy, always, no matter the situation. Because it could always be worse. I’ll always remember the happy times like waking up to see him drinking his coffee and reading the newspaper, or outside watering the grass and trees, or coming home with donuts from the bakery.
These next few weeks and months will be tough without you, but I promise, grandpa, that we’ll always be happy campers.”
