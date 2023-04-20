Robert A. White Jr.

December 4, 1934 - March 19, 2023

Robert A. White Jr., aged 88, passed away on March 19, surrounded by his loving family. Bob, as he was known by all who knew him, had a commanding presence and was an unforgettable sort of person. He had a quick wit, great sense of humor, sharp intellect, impeccable taste, talent for engaging conversation, and an admirable devotion to his family.