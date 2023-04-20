Robert A. White Jr., aged 88, passed away on March 19, surrounded by his loving family. Bob, as he was known by all who knew him, had a commanding presence and was an unforgettable sort of person. He had a quick wit, great sense of humor, sharp intellect, impeccable taste, talent for engaging conversation, and an admirable devotion to his family.
Born in Bloomfield, New Jersey on December 4, 1934, Bob was the first of four children born to Robert White Sr. and Virginia Spero. He and his siblings spent a considerable amount of their childhoods in separate group foster homes in New Jersey, a time he always spoke of with reverence & gratitude. In 1947, he and his siblings then moved in with their father, their wonderful stepmother, Edith Mae Weaver White, and her children. Bob reflected on those years fondly as well.
The day after graduating high school, during the time of the Korean War, Bob proudly joined the US Marine Corps. Later, while stationed at Marine Corp Air Station El Toro in California, he was invited by a fellow Marine to “show his girlfriend’s sister around the base.” Soon after, that sister, Gloria Holguin, would become his wife.
Bob and Gloria married in Los Angeles, CA in 1954 and raised four children, Leah Masters (Tom), David White (Cindy), Virginia White-Carson (Rick), and Paul White (Linda). In 1963, Bob relocated his family to El Paso, Texas and later, started two successful container manufacturing businesses, Accurate Corrugated and Manufacturers Folding Carton.
Bob achieved a degree of success in life that most people only dream of. He enjoyed a 68-year happy marriage to Gloria, the woman who he loved from the time he was 19 years old. He spent his life surrounded by his large, close-knit family, and wide circle of dear friends and trusted colleagues. He and his family enjoyed countless memorable vacations to cities and countries across 5 continents. He successfully built, grew and sold his 2 businesses, retired at the age of 55, and happily continued golfing for 5-6 days a week over the next three decades. He and Gloria’s home served as a “home away from home” for his 4 children and 12 grandchildren whenever the family got the opportunity to come together.
Bob was a voracious reader. On any given day, if he wasn’t on the golf course, you could find him at his kitchen table, head buried in newspapers, journals, and magazines. To be a friend or relative of Bob’s meant you could expect an occasional news clipping from him in the mail, one he thought you might enjoy. He also had a great appreciation for people’s natural talents, creative thinking, work ethic and ambition. If you impressed Bob White once, you could consider him impressed for life.
As a proud El Pasoan, Bob was a long-time supporter of UTEP football and basketball, and a regular patron of many locally-owned businesses and restaurants. Walking into a restaurant with Bob, it was almost a certainty that he would run into someone he knew, and greet them warmly with one of his famous personal greetings, “Damnit, it’s good to see you.”
Bob will be remembered by his wife, children, in-laws, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, his sister, Kathy White Giles, half-sister, Jean White Carr, and a wide network of extended family and friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved stepmother Edith Mae Weaver White, brothers Charles and George White, half-sister Edith Mae Cowper and niece Deanna Lynn Peyton. The genuine love and support he shared with so many through acts of service will not soon be forgotten.
Always a Marine, Bob will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on April 19 at 1:00 PM (5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, TX 79906). A celebration of life will follow at the El Paso Country Club from 2:00 to 4:30 pm (5000 Country Club Place, El Paso, TX 79922.) Family and friends are invited to attend both events.
Please RSVP if you are planning to attend: https://robertawhitecelebrationoflife.splashthat.com
As Bob was once in foster care himself, the family is requesting donations to the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home in lieu of flowers. Please select “any/all” as the category for donations. The home will recognize all donations with that category as donations in memory of Bob. https://leemoor.org/getinvolved/financial-contributions/
