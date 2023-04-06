Richard G. Munzinger Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 22, 1938 - February 12, 2023Services in Richard’s honor to be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 2:00 pm on April 22, 2023. Reception immediately following at 4910 Olmos, El Paso, TX 79922. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhy the Luby’s on North Mesa had to closeHoly smokes: Hallelujah BBQBusiness leaders warn of economic fallout from Proposition KUTEP’s inaugural beach volleyball season coming to an endEl Paso teen learns value of compassionGetting funky with kombuchaEl Paso Police get raises as city seeks to bolster forceQ&A: Anna Alemán, executive director, CommUNITY en Acción2,000 employees work alongside 4,000 robots in El Paso's Amazon fulfillment centerThis vending machine dispenses cake in a can ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBiden designates Castner Range a national monument (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4 Tennessee House declines to expel second Democratic member for role in school shooting protest Oklahoma AG to drop charges against GOP Rep. and his wife Minnesota utility will keep stake in North Dakota coal plant IRS slated to hire thousands of workers, boost audits of wealthy taxpayers Rangers getting plenty of relief after spending on starters Sheriff: Former Navy SEAL killed in Georgia plane crash
Commented