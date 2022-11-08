Ricardo Gutierrez, 65, of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
He was surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born on June 13, 1957, to Emilio and Annie Gutierrez.
After Rick graduated from Jefferson High School in 1975, he left to serve his country in the Marine Corps.
After his military service, he started his legacy with the company that he built from the ground up, Prime Irrigation and Landscaping, Inc.
Rick’s company was his pride and joy. Prime Irrigation was extremely successful, receiving many awards and accolades.
His passion to serve his country, community and church continued through many projects at Fort Bliss, donations and sponsorships.
Rick had a generous heart and freely gave to all. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Rolling Stones and classic cars.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Annie Gutierrez.
Left to cherish his memories are his siblings Emilio Gutierrez (wife Ruth), Grace Vasquez (husband Paul), Gilbert Gutierrez (wife Anna) and Raymond Gutierrez (wife Susie). His beloved children are Jessica Cervantes (husband David), Venessa Dorey (husband Joseph), Jeanette Calderon, Stephanie Gutierrez (Jose), Becca Cardenas (wife Brielle) and Ricky Gutierrez Jr. His grandchildren are Annette Sanchez, Jayden Dorey, Savannah Dorey, Victoria Dorey, Jake Cervantes, Cole Dorey, Bella Dorey, and Joaquin Cervantes. His great grandchild is Mateo Medrano.
He will also be greatly missed by his aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and neighbors.
The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude for exceptional care and support to Green Mountain Hospice.
