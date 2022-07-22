Pedro Felix, Jr.

Pedro “Boss” Felix Jr. passed away on Monday July 4, 2022.
He was 81 years old.
Pedro was affectionately called “Boss” by his family and friends.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1941, in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Jefferson High School and soon after joined the Air Force where he served from 1958 to 1962.
After leaving the Air Force, he was employed at ASARCO and owned Elegance Remodeling.
He lived life on his terms and adored his mom, Manuela Sanchez Felix, enjoying a cafecito with her daily.
Pedro raised his children in the Catholic faith, as he loved attending Mass and belonged to the Santa Lucia Catholic Church community.
He also donated his talents and built countless alters for several catholic churches.
Boss will always be remembered for his crazy humor, work ethic, Catholic faith, and how much he enjoyed life and how much fun he was to be around.
Pedro is preceded in death by his parents Pedro Felix Sr., Manuela Sanchez Felix, sisters and brothers Teresa Woodart, Jose Felix, Ana Gutierrez, Alicia Garcia, Carolina Felix, Maria Elena Bañales, Rose Cortez, and
Ramon Felix.
He is survived by his sister Lupe Felix, his children and their spouses, Peter Felix III, Marina Felix, Mitch Felix, Lilian Felix, Elizabeth Morales, Zeke Morales, Chris Felix, and their mother Mina Felix, grandchildren Peter Sebastian Felix, Danika Felix, Devin Felix, Emily Felix, Nicolas Morales, Seth Morales and Isabella Morales.
Boss also loved and is survived by countless cousins, nephews, and nieces.
