Paul Harvey Jr.

Paul Harvey, junior, prominent Upper Valley farmer and lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023 at the age of 100. He was the grandson of El Paso pioneer businessman Zach T. White and son of leading civic figures Katharine White and Paul Harvey, senior. Paul was a graduate of Austin High School, where he met the love of his life, Sallie Ruth Rogers. He attended the University of Virginia and the University of Arizona. In 1942, he was drafted into the United States Army, and married his sweetheart, Sallie, before shipping out to India and China where he served as Master Sergeant in intelligence.
After the war, Paul and his bride moved to the El Paso upper valley to run River Bend Farm for his family. He loved the land, farming, and was self-taught in making repairs on all kinds of farm machinery. He and Sallie raised their two children, Will and Sallie-White and as a family, they enjoyed camping, showing Quarter Horses, and opening their home to host numerous friends. Among many things, Paul was an active member of the Supima Cotton Association, served on the board of First State Bank, and was one of the founding members of the Southwest Quarter Horse Association. When he retired from farming in 1984, Paul and Sallie built a lake house in Elephant Butte, New Mexico where they spent happy times there with family and friends. When not at the lake, he and Sallie also traveled extensively until Sallie’s death in 2005.
Paul was devoted to his family, he was a loving son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a God-fearing man who loved his Lord, and until recently, was a devout attendee of Santa Teresa Presbyterian Church. His gentle spirit and dry humor were legendary as were his gorgeous blue eyes. Always the gentleman, Paul treated man and animal with respect and love.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Sallie Broaddus (John), grandchildren Will Harvey (Lauren), Kay Gray (Ricky Nichols), Sassie Colquitt (J.B.), Paul Broaddus (Mallory), seven great-grandchildren, Schuyler, Safford, and Westover Harvey, Owen Gray, Miller and Stella Colquitt, and Harvey and Franklin Broaddus, and his nephew Charles Mattox (Emily). His son Will P. Harvey and beloved wife of 62 years awaited him with open arms in Heaven.
A Memorial Service with Honors for Paul will be held on March 18, 2023 at Sunset Funeral Home West at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army (4300 E. Paisano Drive, El Paso Texas, 79905), Tender Care Hospice (6400 Escondido Drive, El Paso, Texas, 79912), Santa Teresa Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 632, Santa Teresa, New Mexico, 88008), or the charity of your choice.
The family would like express heartfelt thanks to the angels on earth who cared so lovingly for Paul. Comfort Keepers Maria, Jackie, Joy, Shaheen, Anthony, and Courtni, Erin from Tender Care Home Healing and Hospice, and Juana.
