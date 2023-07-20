Monique M. Valdez Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FIRST ANNIVERSARYIn Loving Memory of Monique M Valdez whose first anniversary of her passing on July 22, 2022. You have been deeply missed every single day.You were taken so suddenly that I didn’t get to say just how much I Love You!God saw you needed rest:His garden must be beautifulHe only takes the very best before their time.Love you,Mom and Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Place An Obituary Use our easy-use website to publish an obituary. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConcert Review: An intimate evening with Jackson BrownePlaza Classic Film Festival: El Paso Jewish community examined in documentaryEl Paso tech startup raises $1.7 millionSunland Park Mall gets new owner, plans for revitalizationContractor challenges city of El Paso over bid processTommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000Dodging a water crisis: How a ‘day of reckoning’ helped El Paso plan for this dayUTEP gets warning on accreditation status over ‘clerical’ issuesLube X-Press taking El Paso concept nationwideEl Paso soldier awarded for saving woman’s life ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedTommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000 (2)“I am no longer the happy, innocent girl I was”: Victims' family members confront El Paso gunman in court (1)Dodging a water crisis: How a ‘day of reckoning’ helped El Paso plan for this day (1)El Paso Opera artistic director chosen for Opera America leadership program (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys New York police officer indicted, accused of using stun gun 7 times on handcuffed man Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues The Gaslight Anthem were labeled 'Bruce Springsteen copycats.' Now the Boss is on their new single No round-robin: Hoops teams in expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games AP Week in Pictures: North America US sending more warships, Marines to Gulf to counter Iran's efforts to seize commercial ships Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
