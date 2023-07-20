Monique M. Valdez

FIRST ANNIVERSARY

In Loving Memory of Monique M Valdez whose first anniversary of her passing on July 22, 2022. You have been deeply missed every single day.

You were taken so suddenly that I didn’t get to say just how much I Love You!

God saw you needed rest:

His garden must be beautiful

He only takes the very best before their time.

Love you,

Mom and Family

Modulist Image