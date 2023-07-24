Michael J. Dipp Jr., El Paso businessman and community leader, died June 25 after battling cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters, who were blessed with his unconditional love and support.
Faith, family, education and community service were at his core, and he dedicated his life to these causes.
Mike was married to the love of his life, Mary Ann Wasaff Dipp, for 48 years. Mike often said that his biggest accomplishment in life was marrying Mary Ann. Mike was a loving and devoted father whose world centered around his family.
Mike was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in El Paso and prayed the Rosary daily. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Mike made a major contribution in every life that he touched. He was kind, thoughtful, and passionate about his community.
Mike was given the Project Amistad's humanitarian award in 2012, and in 2010, was named a distinguished alumni at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree with honors in Economics. Mike fostered several lifelong friendships and enjoyed hunting with his college friends from St. Mary’s.
Mike was active in the family businesses throughout his lifetime including Economy Wholesale Grocers, where he served as Chairman, Plaza Properties, Dipp Farms, Rio Foods and Coldway Cold Storage. He was well known for his management of the historic Plaza Hotel from 1969 – 1990.
He was a philanthropist and served on boards and committees for many private organizations and governmental agencies including Thomason General Hospital, the Kenedy Foundation, Lydia Patterson Institute and Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
He worked to strengthen business relationships across the U.S.-Mexico border and was a founding member of the El Paso-Juárez Interplex World Trade Center Association and the Paso Del Norte Group. Mike was president of the El Paso Central Business Association for 20 years, until June 2013, recognized by the Texas House of Representatives Resolution 83(2)HR12.
Mike Dipp is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, two daughters Michelle Detwiler and her husband, William F. Detwiler, and Margaret Dipp; two sisters Mary Jeanne Dipp & Buddy Shamaley and Rosalie Zoghby, and her husband, Raymond; two brothers Paul Dipp, and his wife, Suzanne; George Dipp and his wife, Cristina; as well as several nieces and nephews.
