Mary Carmen de la Vega Saucedo went home to heaven on January 16, 2023. She was born on February 5,1925 in El Paso, TX to Fernando de la Vega and Valeriana Cotera de la Vega and was the youngest of eight children. She attended St. Patrick Elementary School and Loretto Academy High School where she was Salutatorian of her class and earned an academic scholarship to Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado. After attending for two years, she met her true love, Alfredo Saucedo, in El Paso, and they married in 1948. Together they had six children. After the six children were of school age, Mary Carmen completed her college education at Texas Western College, now UTEP, and earned a BS in Education, MA in English, and an MA in Educational Linguistics. Her degrees were followed by two Professional Certifications in Supervision and Administration, also from UTEP. She began her teaching career first in the Catholic Schools and went on to teach in the El Paso Independent School District. She was promoted to Assistant Principle, Principle, Consultant, and Director of Personnel. The last promotion was to Associate Superintendent of the EPISD, where she became the first woman and first Hispanic woman to be promoted to that position, which was a position shared by six other men who were second only to the Superintendent of Schools. She paved the way for many women to have opportunities to advance to Administrative positions which previously had never been occupied by women in any El Paso school district.
