LORRAINE ABOUMRAD WARDY

With profound sadness, the Wardy family announces the passing of our beloved mom, Lorraine Wardy, on December 14, 2022; she was 76 and died peacefully in her sleep. Lorraine was a strong, resourceful, generous, and dynamic woman. She was looking forward to a six-month cruise around the world set to depart on January 7, 2023. The Lord had another voyage in mind for her.
Lorraine was a long-time El Paso, Texas resident with a successful business career spanning decades. She was a natural-born leader and gifted entrepreneur, admired and well-respected.
Married at 19 to a successful retailer in El Paso, Texas, Amen Wardy, and later divorced with three children, she entered the workforce. In 1980, she opened her retail store, Locals Only. It was an immediate hit!
Lorraine went on to launch her company Lorraine Wardy Enterprises, an international apparel design and manufacturing firm that employed more than 150 El Paso workers, many single mothers. After nearly 20 years in manufacturing, she retired. But not for long; she bought Sarabia’s Portable Jons, which grew and flourished into one of the largest portable toilet companies in southwest Texas.
Lorraine was proud of her career but considered her children her most significant accomplishment. She believed in giving back, empowering and mentoring women and young entrepreneurs. She sold her company, spent time visiting her grandchildren in California, and served as a mentor and Chapter Chair at SCORE.
Lorraine received numerous honors for her work, including the Women in Business Advocate of the Year award from the Small Business Administration. She was named Entrepreneur of the Year for South Texas by Inc. Magazine. She served as the former chair of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She participated on the boards of the El Paso Association of Builders, Better Business Bureau, and Portable Sanitation Association International, to name a few. Lorraine is survived by her children, daughter Soffia Wardy (Pepper Weinglass), and her sons Amen Wardy III (Traci Tolman) and Jean Paul Wardy (Marianna Defterious). Grandchildren Amen Wardy IV, Gianna Rose Wardy, Kingston Wardy, Athena Wardy, Jean Paul Wardy II. Siblings Danny Aboumrad (Lucy Aboumrad), Emilio Aboumrad (Lorena Davila), Monica Aboumrad Brown, Carolyne MacKenzie Rohrig (Henry Rohrig), and Marion MacKenzie Pyle (Russel Pyle), sister-in-law Joann Wardy and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. The loss has been devastating for the family and thus the delayed notice. The family will celebrate Lorraine’s life privately.
