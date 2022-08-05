Loretta E. White

Loretta White of El Paso unexpectedly experienced a spontaneous and painless passage from this mortal life to eternal life on July 29, 2022, doing what she truly enjoyed the most, going out to dinner with her family.
She was 87 years old.
Loretta was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on March 31, 1935, and lived in Alamogordo and then Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. She graduated from Hot Springs High School.
She was married to Bill J. White on Sept. 2, 1954 and moved to El Paso as fast as Bill could drive his new Chevy.
Loretta aspired to, and fulfilled the highest calling in all humanity, in dedicating her precious life to become the epitome of a loving mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, aunt, and trusted and loyal friend, and consummate homemaker.
She mastered the sacred art of creating a most beautiful family life and home like no other.
Her loving service and accomplishments were truly beyond count and of profound magnitude to others, greatly impacting and enhancing a legacy of love and generosity.
She was sweet, gentle, pleasant, and beautiful in every way.
She loved and greatly enjoyed her St. Paul’s Methodist Church congregation where she was an active member and former church secretary. She also served in various leadership roles for nearly 57 years.
She will now shed her one fault, her gullibility to scam phone calls.
Loretta was preceded in passing by her mother Addie Mae (Young) Teague, her father Lewdy Teague, sister Evelyn, sister Carolyn, as well as her beloved ragamuffin terrier, “Rags.”
She is survived by her husband Bill, sons Wesley (wife Gay) and Ronald (wife Melissa), granddaughter Taryn Jones (husband Danny) of Golden Colorado, and grandsons Randall White of El Paso and Brandon White (wife Sarah) of London, England, sisters Patricia Maxwell of Georgia and Dana Mattison (husband Myron) of Austin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army and St. Paul’s Methodist Church are appreciated.
A joyful celebration of Loretta’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Aug. 12, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 7000 Edgemere. A luncheon reception will follow at noon in the church’s adjoining Fellowship Hall.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed and available for replay.
For information contact Martin Funeral Home at (915) 584-1234.
