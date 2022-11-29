Lindsay Louise Marshall Green

November 26, 1934 - November 26, 2022
In divine symmetry, Lindsay Green left this world to be reunited with her beloved Leighton on the same day she entered exactly 88 years ago. Born in Maplewood, NJ to Louise and Robert Marshall, Lindsay was the oldest of three siblings (Ann Marshall Snider Neill, Robert Nelson Marshall, Jr) and grew up in North Carolina. A graduate of Reynolds High School, Winston Salem, NC, Lindsay excelled in art, music and academics and went on to Queens College, where she met the love of her life, John Leighton Green, Jr. In 1956, this “Queens girl” ended up marrying that “Davidson boy,” and Lindsay followed her “true love” to El Paso, Texas where she would graduate from the University of Texas El Paso.
After he graduated from University of Texas at Austin law school, Lindsay and Leighton began building a life in El Paso and raising their three daughters-Louise, Allyson and Kathy. Lindsay loved the arts and wanted to expose her daughters to all the “finer things in life.” She surrounded her girls with classical music, art lessons, ballet lessons and Saturday morning trips to the El Paso Public Library. In later years, she shared her love of opera-particularly the Santa Fe Opera - where Lindsay was known to enjoy champagne in the pre-show tailgate picnics.
As a talented artist herself, Lindsay pursued her passion by working towards an MFA at the University of New Mexico Las Cruces. She could be found painting, drawing or enameling in the art studio in her El Paso home as well as in Cloudcroft, NM. The mountain cabin known as “Next Time” was Lindsay’s haven in the woods even though the desert became her home. Her incredibly precise watercolor and ink drawings of birds were said by some to be “better than Audubon’s.”
Lindsay had a servant’s heart and was a longtime community volunteer with the Junior League of El Paso, The El Paso Museum of Art, and El Paso Pro-Musica. Lindsay was most proud of being instrumental in establishing the Girls Club of El Paso, serving in roles including president, volunteer coordinator and program coordinator, benefitting girls in Texas and neighboring Juarez, Mexico. Lindsay lived a remarkable life of strength, resiliency and faith. For over sixty years, Lindsay served the First Presbyterian Church of El Paso as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, elder and deacon. She organized countless events for the congregation and established the Chancel Choir Scholarship Fund.
Along with her many friends from the church, Lindsay loved her Fantastiks Book Club, B-12 Lunch Group, Tuesday Book Club, Wednesday Bridge Group and Las Artistas. Lindsay enjoyed a holiday party, and she would always find ways to creatively celebrate, usually with a theme! If you were among her family, extended family, friends, high school or college buddies, you received a card from Lindsay, and it most likely had Snoopy on the front. Lindsay kept meticulous records of birthdays, anniversaries, sympathy and get-well needs to faithfully send cards-sometimes over a dozen a week-to those she loved. Lindsay’s favorite card shop was Dorsey’s Card & Gifts where she would go to “her office” at the back table to sip her Mocha Frappuccino (no whipped cream) while she addressed her cards.
Lindsay was affectionately known as “Lili” to her four granddaughters, Lauren, Kailey, Emma and Maddie and had recently met her first great grandson-Anté Peter Salatich. Lindsay always believed the three sustaining pillars in her life were family, friends and faith and she leaves this world grateful for an abundance of each.
Lindsay is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Virginia Louise Green and Regina Tosca (Washington, DC); Allyson Lindsay Green and Peter Terezakis, (New York City); Kathy and Charlie Izard (Charlotte, NC); her four granddaughters, Lauren Lindsay and Peter Salatich, Anté Peter Salatich (Austin, Texas); Kailey Owen Izard (Charlotte, NC); Madeline Jean Izard (Charlotte, NC) and Emma Virginia and Connor Powers (Charlotte, NC). In addition, Lindsay is survived by her brother, Dr. Robert Nelson Marshall (Chapel Hill, NC); brother-in-law, Dr David Peeler Green and Carmelita Green (San Antonio, Texas); brother-in-law, Rolfe Neill (Charlotte, NC) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and card recipients.
Louise, Allyson and Kathy would like to thank the many caregivers and helpers who surrounded our mom during her life and especially this past year: Linda Black, Dr. Parul Haribhai, Willie Olmstead, Nora Caraveo, Maria Dixon, and Angie McMahen. We give special thanks to Martha Nolasco who gave Mom endless love, patience, meals, manicures and support.
A memorial service to honor the life of Lindsay “Lili” Green will be held at University Presbyterian Church (244 Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912) with a reception following at the church. To celebrate their creative mother and grandmother, her daughters and granddaughters will be wearing, as Lili called them, “the colors of happy.” Guests are invited to join them in wearing color instead of black as well. If you wish to honor Lindsay, please consider making a gift to the Mission Outreach of University Presbyterian Church. And this week, send a handwritten card or letter to someone you love, or do something kind for a stranger - this would fill Lindsay’s heart. Faith, hope and love abide but the greatest of these is love. I Corinthians 13:13
