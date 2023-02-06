Obit Cindy Williams

Cindy Williams was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley."

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died. She was 75.

Cindy Williams smiles as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Aug. 12, 2004.