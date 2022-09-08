Joyce Whitfield Jaynes of El Paso, a woman of great faith, compassion and generosity and also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died Aug. 28, 2022, in Mill Valley, Calif.
She was not only a force of life for her family, but also for her many friends and her community.
The youngest of six children born to Joseph and Lucile (Goodrum) Mayfield in Magnolia, Miss., she was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her husbands, W. E. “Ed” Whitfield and R. L. “Bob” Jaynes.
In 1943, Joyce left her beloved “South” and moved to Las Cruces, NM, where she graduated from New Mexico A&M (New Mexico State University) in 1945 with a bachelor of science in education.
After teaching school for a year, she married Ed Whitfield. They had three daughters and subsequently moved to El Paso in 1960. Ed Whitfield died in 1970 after a lengthy illness and in 1974 Joyce was married to Bob Jaynes until his death in 1990.
In 1980, Joyce founded Whitfield Enterprises Inc. As president and CEO for more than 30 years, she managed commercial real estate for the family.
Joyce served on the board of trustees of Trinity First United Methodist Church and the board of directors of Newark Methodist Maternity Hospital, the Houchen Community Center and the Lydia Patterson Institute.
She also served on the board of directors of the New Mexico State University Foundation and was active in the El Paso Chi Omega Alumni Association, the El Paso County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Pro-Musica, El Paso Museum of Art, El Paso Symphony Association and Pan American Round Table.
Her most passionate cause was helping to better the lives of women and children, and to that end she became involved in the YWCA in 1961. A long-time board member of her local Y, she also served for many years on the National Board of the YWCA and the International YWCA World Service Council. She was a tireless supporter and fundraiser, and in honor of her work, the main YWCA facility at 1600 Brown was renamed the Joyce Whitfield Jaynes Branch in 1985.
Survivors include her daughters Cynthia W. Bell, Petaluma, Calif., J. Elizabeth Whitfield, Boulder, Colorado, and Camille Vincent Terrazas, Mill Valley, Calif.; sons-in-law Roderick A. Bell and Charles J. Terrazas; grandchildren Whitfield Hutson (Andrea), Ana Elisabeth Hagstrom (Michael), Lydia Bell (Christopher Burns), William Hutson (Lauren), Emily Bell (Matthew Chamberlain), Fletcher Hutson (Jill), Elissa Reynolds (Wylie), Elizabeth Vincent and 12 great grandchildren.
The family is indebted to Cristina and Alma Villegas for their many years of loving care.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Sept. 15, 2022, at Western Hills Methodist Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the YWCA Foundation of El Paso for the Joyce Whitfield and Robert L. Jaynes Endowment or to the Community Foundation for the W. E. Whitfield Endowment for the YWCA or the Mary E. Whitfield Endowment for the Lydia Patterson Institute. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West.
