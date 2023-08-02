Joseph D. “Budge” Deerman III Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 24, 1953 - July 24, 2023LA UNION, N.M. - Joseph D. “Budge” Deerman III, 70, La Union, N.M., died Monday, July 24, in his home from natural causes.A memorial will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Place An Obituary Use our easy-use website to publish an obituary. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChilaquiles match the El Paso heat at new Westside spot$1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic giftQ&A: Ed Escudero, chairman of the board, El Paso ElectricConstruction begins on 276 apartments in Northwest El PasoConcert Review: An intimate evening with Jackson BrowneChamber announces community advisory board membersWhy DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murkyMy first year as CEO of the El Paso ChamberEl Paso tech startup raises $1.7 millionState Rep. Lina Ortega will not seek fifth term; ‘It was not an easy decision.’ ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedTommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000 (2)“I am no longer the happy, innocent girl I was”: Victims' family members confront El Paso gunman in court (1)Dodging a water crisis: How a ‘day of reckoning’ helped El Paso plan for this day (1)El Paso Opera artistic director chosen for Opera America leadership program (1)$1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Readout of U.S. Small Business Administration & Department of Defense Highlight President ... TMCF Supports Alpha Phi Alpha’s Decision to Pull Its Convention from Florida Greek authorities charge 2 migrants for destroying dinghy carrying 40 as rescue boat approached Current and recent North Carolina labor commissioners back rival GOP candidates for the job FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from cinderblock cage in Oregon Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby's auction IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork Hawaii man dies after being mauled by 4 large dogs, police investigate owners under negligence law
