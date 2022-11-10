On November 7, 2022, heaven opened its gates to receive Josefina Natalia Valenzuela Aguilar. Born on March 11, 1925, she was the fifth child of eight born to Angel H Valenzuela and Maria de La Paz Garcia Valenzuela. Josefina (Josie) was an exceptional woman. She attended Guardian Angel grammar school and then attended El Paso High graduating in 1943. In 1947 she received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Chemistry and a minor in Mathematics. She was one of only three women to graduate from the school of Science from the Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy, now known as UTEP and she has been recognized by UTEP for her achievement in this area.
She grew up in a household filled with love and laughter and a strong sense of family. It was that sense of family as well as her positivity which attracted her spouse, Eugenio Alfredo (Fred) Aguilar, Jr to her and they were married on August 19, 1950. They made their first home in St. Louis where Fred attended dental school graduating in 1951 from St. Louis University. While living there, Josie worked at St. Louis School of Medicine as a research assistant in the anatomy department. Her bachelor’s degree served her well as this job was already waiting for her after they were married. After Dr. Aguilar graduated, they returned to El Paso where Dr. and Mrs. Aguilar raised their ten children over the next 43 years of marriage.
Josie felt a strong sense of commitment to her husband’s profession and to the El Paso community as well. She served on many professional dental related committees. She served on the El Paso District Dental Society Auxiliary as treasurer, secretary, and served two terms as president. On the State level, she served the Texas State Dental Association Auxiliary as secretary, treasurer, fourth vice president, and president.
Josie took an active interest in the education of not only her children but those in the community as well. She served as Chairman of the Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) and served two terms as President of Zach White Elementary PTA. Because of her prior community involvement and service, she was named Chairman of El Paso Sesquicentennial Committee by the Mayor Jonathan Rogers and County Judge Pat O’Rourke of El Paso. She was the co-coordinator for the El Paso County campaign of U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen and served as the coordinator for the El Paso County campaign for Texas State Senator Joe Christie as well. She continued to serve on numerous boards and committees including the United Way, Leadership El Paso, Child Welfare board, Hospice of El Paso, and El Paso Girls Club. Josie was committed to improving the lives of those around her. She was the Volunteer Coordinator for Hospice of El Paso then continued this work at La Mariposa Hospice. This was a rewarding time in her life, and she was committed to helping families in need during life’s final stages.
Josie received awards and recognition including the prestigious El Paso Conquistador award for her work with the Sesquicentennial event. She also received the Alcalde de La Villita award from the city of San Antonio presented by Mayor Henry Cisneros.
Her personal life was just as fulfilling for her as she enjoyed a number of passions including a love of sports. She took up golf in her forties becoming a member of the El Paso Country Club Ladies Golf Association and later the Santa Teresa Ladies Golf Association. In fact, she played golf well into her nineties always managing to hit the ball straight down the fairway and ending a round with a smile! Her love of golf earned her the nickname of “Nannika” by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing tennis as well. She had a lifelong love of baseball, instilled in her by her father, and always rooted for her beloved Baltimore Orioles (originally the St. Louis Browns). She had a beautiful gift for playing the piano and it was always a joy to listen to her play. She loved to relax by listening to Floyd Cramer, Eddy Arnold and Dean Martin. While she would be the first to admit she never enjoyed cooking, she was an amazing cook and never passed up an opportunity to enjoy a plate of red enchiladas served “flat”! Josie was an avid card player, and a member of the Santa Teresa Ladies Bridge group and frequently beat her children at cribbage as they will attest!
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugenio Alfredo Aguilar, Jr; and several cherished brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, Raymundo “Muni” Valenzuela. She is also survived by her devoted children: E. Fred Aguilar, MD; Esteban Angel Aguilar, Sr., Esq., and wife Dena Robinson; Margaret Benson, RHIA, and husband Jim; Rita C. Aguilar; David Aguilar and Sharla Lang; Danny Aguilar and wife Alicia; Juan Aguilar and wife Elizabeth, Tomas Aguilar and wife Betsy; JoJo Aguilar; Becky Hudson and husband Andrew. She is also extremely loved and admired by 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Josie brought a legacy of community service and the importance of education. She also leaves a strong sense of family and her unwavering faith in the Lord, which sustained her throughout her life. Her love for God and her faith in His mercy and grace has been an inspiration to us all. She was always compassionate, fair, loving, and kind. Her patience while raising ten children can only be described as God given. She adored our Lord and was genuine in heart and spirit; a true Christian in every sense of the word. She was a beautiful and loving woman, wife, mother, and grandmother and was deeply loved by so many. She will be missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the El Paso Community Foundation, in memory of Josefina Aguilar: https://epcf.org/give/donate. Funeral arrangement information is located on the Martin Funeral Home website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.