JOHN HARDY GREEN passed away in El Paso, Texas on December 2, 2022 at the age of 37. He was born on November 10, 1985 in Austin, Texas. John graduated from El Paso High School, attended Austin Community College and the University of Texas at El Paso. He was a talented artist and musician. In middle school, John created a full-size papier mache replica of an electric guitar, and architectural perspective drawings of high-rise buildings. At his 21st birthday party, John sang with his friends’ band, surprising everyone with his beautiful voice. As a boy, John excelled at swimming, competing on the El Paso Tennis Club swim team. John’s favorite place was at the Prude Ranch in west Texas where he camped for multiple summers as a child, winning his first belt buckle at the age of 8, with many more to follow. John was predeceased by his grandparents, Norris and Elise Green and Ralph and Jackie Kirby, and his aunt Nora Green Waller. He was survived by his grandmother, Martha Kirby for five days; he is further survived by his parents, Linda Kirby and Carl Green; his sisters, Sarah Skeuse and her husband Mike Skeuse, and Meg Green and her husband David Mouser; and his niece, Kylie Skeuse and nephew, JD Skeuse. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Bruce and Paula Green, Tim and Lori Green, Patrick Green, Laura Ellen and Alan Al-Sayed, Ann and David Rachel, and Brad Kirby; and numerous cousins. Carl and Linda wish especially to thank Monty Stevens for his friendship and unwavering support of both John and his parents through many difficult times. Funeral services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Homes West at 128 N. Resler Drive, in El Paso, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kirby-Green Fund at the El Paso Community Foundation, the mission of which is to fund mental health services for El Paso children and their families.
