Jo-Carol Trammell, born on September 9, 1945 in Potwin Kansas, was the daughter of the late Anthony Magnus Hebert and Nora Emma Petty. She bravely battled cancer for one year and ten months. She passed into God’s hands on August 2nd. She is survived by her husband, David.
Jo grew up in Baytown and met her partner for life in the eleventh grade at Garner State Park. Jo and
David were married for 55 years. She attended Robert E. Lee High School, Lee Junior College, and UT Austin. She proudly played a clarinet in the UT Austin band and supported The University all her life.
After marriage and graduation, she taught elementary school in Alvin, Oklahoma City, and Lubbock. In Lubbock, she attended Texas Tech and received her M.Ed. degree. In 1981 she moved to El Paso and taught special education at Zach White Elementary school. She was passionate about her students and was very proud when they succeeded. Jo loved words and good grammar. She enjoyed responding to the statement “I’m done.” by saying “Well turn over.” To keep her skills sharp, she avidly read books and worked on crossword puzzles.
Animals had a special place in her heart. She fed humming birds and rescued dogs.
Jo was a member of PEO and enjoyed awarding scholarships to college bound students. She volunteered at the Bookmark and encouraged people to read. She treated her friends with compassion, respect, and understanding.
Jo and her family want to thank MD Anderson, Texas Oncology, and Providence for the support and help that they provided. MD Anderson has the best support in the world.
We will have a celebration of life at Trinty-First UMC on August 26th, at 11am. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jo’s name to Animal Rescue, 7256 La Junta Dr., Canutillo, Tx. 79835.
