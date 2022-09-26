James Matthew Peak was born in Canton, Ill. on Feb. 21, 1936, to Merle Harry Peak and Hilda Veronica Sepich.
He died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2022, at Hospice El Paso’s Center for Compassionate Care surrounded by his family.
“Granddaddy” is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Julia Lord; four children and their spouses, Cynthia Hoffmann (Mark), Matthew (Andrea), Mark, and Katherine Nakajima; six grandchildren, Terrin Gamboa (Aaron), Jimmy Fortuna-Peak, Joseph Nakajima, Kira Nakajima, Christopher Peak, and Tenley Peak; and two great granddaughters, Lily and Abigail Gamboa; his sister-in-law Cynthia Linam; and his Linam nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, his daughter Mary Annette and his son-in-law John Nakajima.
Jim was a remarkable man who lived an incredible life.
While growing up in Illinois, “Jimmy” learned of the exemplary lives of his great uncle – John William Peak and great aunt Grace Edith Peak – both pioneer El Pasoans.
In 1954, he decided to follow them to the “wild west” and attended Texas Western College, now the University of Texas at El Paso.
“Rocky” studied public relations and radio and television and served as president of the student body and five other organizations.
Jim worked his way through college and began his public relations career with the Southwest Catholic Register newspaper until he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
While in the Army, Specialist 4 Peak traveled with Elvis Presley, served as the announcer for the U.S. Olympic basketball team, wrote for the Stars and Stripes, established the 4th Armored Division Museum, and worked as an undercover spy in the Soviet bloc.
After the Army, Jim returned to El Paso and married Julie.
He spent the next years working as a technical writer for Thiokol, a million-dollar producer for Penn Mutual, and a general agent for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance.
For the next 12 years, Jim served as UTEP’s chief development officer, securing over $100 million for UTEP academic and athletic programs and scholarships.
After retiring from UTEP, Jim raised over $500 million for the Providence Memorial Hospital Foundation, El Paso Lighthouse for the Blind renovation project, the Foundation for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, and campaigns in 22 states.
Jim’s life revolved around volunteering.
He served as president of the El Paso Downtown Lions Club, the El Paso County Historical Society, the El Paso Estate Planning Council, the American Cancer Society and as co-chair of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program.
In 2008, Lion Jim was named district governor for Lions Clubs International for West Texas.
In 2020, James Peak was named to the El Paso County Historical Society Hall of Fame in recognition of his volunteer efforts and his long-time work to preserve El Paso’s history.
“Granddaddy” was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
He enjoyed nothing better than spending time with his family, traveling, playing games, eating good food, fishing, watching the Chicago Cubs, and attending cultural and other sporting events.
Every life he touched was made better.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Martin Funeral Home West with rosary at 6 p.m. and memorial service at 7 p.m.
His funeral mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Matthew Catholic Church followed by a luncheon celebration at the Peak Family home.
Jim will be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Jim’s name to the UTEP Library, the El Paso Downtown Lion’s Club, or the charity of your choice.
