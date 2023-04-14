James A. Dick III passed at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday April 8, 2023.
Jim was born in El Paso on August 8, 1932. A born and raised El Pasoan, he graduated from El Paso High in 1950, New Mexico Military Institute in 1952 and Texas Western College (UTEP) in 1955. On June 10, 1955 he married the love of his life Beverly Pack. He was a devoted husband and together they shared a very full life and raised two sons, James (Jimmy) A. Dick IV and David W. Dick. Upon his passing Jim is Grandfather to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
During his 90 years, Jim was a cherished friend and admired mentor to many. He was a true entrepreneur taking part in numerous business ventures during his long career. James A. Dick Wholesale Groceries, Carter Tobacco & Candy Company, Carter Vending Company, Wilson Walz Sporting Goods, Ole’ Chevrolet launching him into the automobile industry, County Line Restaurants and various residential land development and commercial real estate endeavors, to name a few. He was a true entrepreneur. He served on the boards of Basset National Bank, State National Bank, and the National Candy Wholesalers Association. Civically he was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of El Paso, loved his Caballeros and Los Viejos, his time with the El Paso Sheriff’s Posse and supported the El Paso Community Foundation, Rescue Mission of El Paso, the Animal Rescue League, The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation, Crime Stoppers and his Church, First Presbyterian.
Jim remained active in retirement spending summers with Beverly at their favorite corner of the world Colina Encantada in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, traveling, playing tennis and skiing into his early 80’s. During his lifetime he was blessed with a number of gifts, the greatest was marrying Beverly, his wife of 68 years and sons Jimmy and David who raised their own families and also enjoyed making memories with friends and family at Cloudcroft’s Colina Encantada.
Jim set an example of a life lived to the fullest with a friendly smile and a sparkle in his eye. Those who knew him described him as a true gentleman who was kind, respectful and had a great sense of humor.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him especially his wife Beverly, his son Jimmy Dick IV and David Dick and his wife Gloria, his sister Ann Lovelady and his grandchildren Alexandra Kulach and husband Derek, Jamie Dick and wife Kirsten, Mary Kathryn Dick, McKayla Dick and husband Vance, Louisa Dick and husband Blake and Camille Dick. Jim leaves behind great-grandchildren Abigail and Preston Kulach, Caiden James Lerch, Carter James and Elsie Anne Dick and Parker Feavel. A special heart-felt thanks to Rachel Villalobos for her loving care and companionship.
Thank you, Dad. We are proud of you beyond measure!
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life in El Paso in May.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1340 Murchison Dr. El Paso, TX 79902, The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 220636 El Paso, TX 79912, El Paso Community Foundation, P.O. Box 272 El Paso, TX 79943.
