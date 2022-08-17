Helen Halvorson Broaddus peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
She was at home and surrounded by her family.
Husband Francis Cole “Skip” Broaddus, Jr. often recounts the first time he met Helen, at a wedding party for mutual friends.
Four weeks later, on Aug. 10, 1949, Helen and Skip were married at the historical Burges House in El Paso.
Thereafter came John, Bill, Nancy and Brian, her four children who were her absolute pride and joy.
Helen was a gracious and welcoming hostess.
The Broaddus home was a beautiful revolving door of neighborhood children, the family dogs - BonBon, Chacho, and Pepe - Helen’s annual Theta- Pi Phi Fiesta, and the many organizations of which Helen and Skip were members of.
Parties could be given at the drop of a hat and Helen was always prepared to serve her famous hostess dishes.
Helen and Skip loved the time spent at their mountain home in Alto, N.M.
She enjoyed many “wins” and tournament championships on the golf courses and tennis courts of Alto Lakes Country Club, the El Paso Tennis Club, Tennis West and the El Paso Country Club.
Helen was a natural athlete, and she enjoyed the competition and friendships that resulted.
Dedicated to making a positive impact, Helen worked hard at everything she did, whether for her church, First Presbyterian Church of El Paso, the El Paso Symphony Association, The Lawyer’s Wives of the El Paso Bar Association, the El Paso Museum of Art, the Pan American Roundtable, or the Junior League of El Paso, to mention a few.
Helen was vice-president of the El Paso Sun Carnival Program and Coronation in 1967-68 and was a loyal and faithful member of Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity.
Helen was instrumental in starting the volunteer program at Thomason General Hospital and a learning program for docents at the El Paso Museum of Art.
Helen grew to be a truly gifted artist. Her collection of original paintings, sketches and enamel work adorn the walls of the family home.
Helen was born in Clermont, Iowa and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a teaching degree.
Her love of teaching translated to all she taught us, her children, by her many examples.
She always said, “if you put your mind to it, you can do anything!”
The Broaddus Family would like to express our deep gratitude to our friends at Comfort Keepers and Hospice of El Paso who came alongside us to care for our precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Helen is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Francis Cole “Skip” Broaddus, Jr.; sons John Broaddus (Sallie) and Brian Broaddus; daughter Nancy Roe (Peter); her four grandchildren, Sassie Broaddus Colquitt (J.B.), Helen “Hallie” Roe Lewis (Mark), Paul Broaddus (Mallory), and Kristen Broaddus; and her seven great-grandchildren Miller Katharine Colquitt, Margaret Shelton Lewis, Stella Grace Colquitt, Harvey Walker Broaddus, Grace Holman Lewis, Franklin Cole Broaddus, and Elizabeth Roe Lewis.
Helen is preceded in death by her beloved son, William “Bill” Howe Broaddus.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at First Presbyterian Church of El Paso. A reception will follow. Details will be provided at the service.
Commented